Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Science Museum of Virginia’s chief wonder officer Richard Conti recently announced the 2019 Outstanding STEM Award recipients, with Shan Lateef and Cameron Sharma among them.
Lateef and Sharma were among five individuals selected for their scientific contributions, which help strengthen the commonwealth’s current and future position as a leader in STEM fields, according to a news release.
“Virginia has a distinguished record as one of the best states in the STEM disciplines, and that is because of the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of scientists, students, and educators like those we are honoring with this year’s awards,” said Northam in a statement. “I am proud to continue the tradition of celebrating the tremendous achievements of these Virginians, and thank them for their contributions to these important fields.”
The two Indian Americans were named STEM Phenoms, awarded to a student who applied STEM principles for exceptional ends to make the world a better place.
Prince William County resident Shan Lateef’s interest in STEM began long before he became a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Using the common fruit fly, Lateef and a collaborator conducted a year-long project to understand the implications of UV radiation on health and the potential of antioxidants to protect against UV-induced damage.
His current research focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanism of Traumatic Brain Injury to determine appropriate targets for treatments and interventions. Lateef has successfully published his initial findings in the Journal of Experimental Neuroscience and has presented his work at two scientific conferences.
This spring, Lateef received the American Academy of Neurology’s Neuroscience Research Prize, one of just four high school students in the United States awarded the honor. He also won the first-place award in Medicine and Health at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. He is currently serving as the president of the Virginia Junior Academy of Science.
Lateef was selected as a STEM Phenom because he successfully combines his passion for STEM with his commitment for community service, creating One World, an organization to empower underprivileged youth through STEM education. He has dedicated himself to understanding STEM principles in the classroom and lab, and to finding new ways to solve challenging problems in human health and disease.
Sharma is a rising sophomore in the Center for Medical Sciences at Godwin High School in Henrico County. Sharma qualified for Mensa in the first grade, was selected into Henrico County’s Early Bird Math Program when he was in the fourth grade (obtaining the first-ever 100 percent on the entrance test), scored a perfect 800 on SAT Math at 12 years old and passed the Advanced Placement Calculus BC exam in eighth grade.
In the seventh grade, Sharma invented a biostatistical model to calculate the flu vaccine prior and identical to those created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. A year later, he followed the biostatistical model with a personalized flu vaccine app.
In addition to placing first at the regional and state STEM competitions, Sharma qualified for the 2017 Broadcom Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars and 2018 3M/Discovery Young Scientist Lab.
He scored in the top 0.2 percent in the Mathematical Association of America AMC8 math competition, and was invited to participate in the Johns Hopkins’ Study of Exceptional Talent where he scored in the top 0.5 percent globally on their qualifying test.
In addition to his scientific accomplishments, Sharma volunteers with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, Shalom Farms, and James River Parks System. Sharma was selected as a STEM Phenom Award recipient because he serves as a role model to his peers and inspires those around him to achieve their dreams through STEM.
For more than 30 years, Virginia has been recognizing excellence across the commonwealth with the outstanding STEM awards.
This year, winners are honored in three categories. Virginia’s Outstanding Scientist, awarded to scientists who have made globally significant contributions to their field, was awarded to Thomas Eugene Lovejoy and Volker Burkert. The STEM Conductor, awarded to a Virginia educator who has created enriching experiences that inspire the next generation of STEM enthusiasts, was given to Barbara Westlund.
“Educators, scientists, and students who inspire others to learn enrich our schools, laboratories, classrooms, and communities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “I am excited to honor the achievements of these five exemplary individuals who have strengthened STEM education in the Commonwealth through their research and service.”
The five honorees will receive their awards at the Science Museum of Virginia on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.