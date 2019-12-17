Mastech Digital Inc., a provider of digital transformation IT Services, Dec. 4 announced that its president and CEO Vivek Gupta has been recognized amongst the Top 50 Business Leaders in 2019 Pittsburgh Smart 50.
Every year, Smart Business and Gallagher recognize 50 top executives in the western Pennsylvania region for their outstanding contribution to the region, by effectively building and leading successful organizations, according to a Mastech news release.
This is the second consecutive year Gupta has been named to the list, it said.
The annual ceremony was hosted by Smart Business, an award-winning publisher of content catered to senior executives, and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, last month.
"I am humbled to be part of Pittsburgh's Top 50 Business Leaders once again. We have been working relentlessly over the past three years to transform Mastech Digital, and this recognition is truly a testimony to our efforts in doing so,” Gupta said at the event. “I am glad to lead a highly efficient management team that is continually driving a culture of transformation and change within the company. And I thank Smart Business and Gallagher for this recognition,” the Indian American added.
Since 2014, the Smart 50 awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in a region for their ability to build and lead successful organizations effectively.
Winners are selected according to their achievements across three category areas — innovation, impact, and sustainability – and are honored with a special celebration and a keynote address on what it takes to lead a successful, 'smart' company. The Smart 50 awards currently take place across Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh.
