Retail giant Walmart May 28 announced that it has hired Suresh Kumar as its chief technology officer and chief development officer.
In his new role, which begins July 8, Kumar will report directly to president and CEO Doug McMillon.
“Walmart is one of the great success stories in how a company evolves over time to serve the changing needs of its customers, and today, it is in the midst of a very exciting digital transformation,” the Indian American executive said in a statement. “With more than 11,000 stores, a high-growth eCommerce business and more than two million associates worldwide, the potential for technology to help people at scale is unparalleled, and I am excited to be part of this.”
Kumar joins at a time when Walmart is rapidly transforming its customer and associate experiences, and he brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience coming from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM, the company said in a news release.
“The technology of today and tomorrow enables us to serve our customers and associates in ways that weren’t previously possible. We want to take full advantage of those opportunities,” said McMillon in a statement. “Suresh has a unique understanding of the intersection of technology and retail, including supply chain, and has deep experience in advertising, cloud and machine learning. And, he has a track record of working in partnership with business teams to drive results.”
Kumar was most recently at Google, serving as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics.
Prior to Google, he was the corporate vice president of Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and operations. Kumar spent 15 years at Amazon in various leadership roles, including vice president of technology for retail systems and operations, and he led Amazon’s retail supply chain and inventory management systems.
Before Amazon, he was a research staff member at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center. Kumar earned a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras and a doctorate in engineering from Princeton University.
