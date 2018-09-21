XTIVIA, a business-to-business enterprise technology solution innovation and integration company, announced Sept. 7 that chief technology officer Vivek Agarwal has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council.
The council is an invitation-only community for world-class chief information officers, CTOs and technology executives.
“I’m honored to be selected to join the elite Forbes Technology Council,” Agarwal said in a statement. “I have enjoyed reading content on Forbes.com over the years, and the council provides me an exciting opportunity to share my own thoughts and ideas with my peers and the community at large. It will also allow me to interact with like-minded professionals and innovators in the Tech Council, and push the art of the possible.”
The Indian American executive was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors, XTIVIA said in a news release.
“We are honored to welcome Vivek Agarwal into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the council, Agarwal has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence, the release said. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.
Agarwal will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published question-and-answer panels alongside other experts.
Additionally, he will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team, the release said.
Agarwal, according to his LinkedIn profile, has been with XTIVIA for nearly two decades, first joining the company in August 2000 as a systems architect and elevating to director of portal and enterprise software solutions, IBM Gold consultant and vice president of digital experience solutions over the years before assuming the CTO role in March 2015.
A graduate of the National Institute of Technology in Surat and the University of Texas at Austin, Agarwal has also held roles at Larsen & Toubro Gould Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.