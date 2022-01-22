Cal State Adds Caste to Anti Discrimination Policy: Dalit Group Happy; Several Faculty Say Unfair
India-West Staff Reporter

LONG BEACH, CA – The California State University system has

become the first in the country to add caste to its anti-discrimination

policy. Students will now be able to report anti-Dalit bias, which some

have said they regularly experience at school.

Meanwhile, in the immediate aftermath of CSU announcing its intention

as part of a collective bargaining agreement with CSU faculty, over 80

of those faculty members wrote a blistering letter to the CSU Board of

Trustees opposing the move.

The California State University is a public university system with 23

campuses and eight off-campus centers. CSU is the largest four-year

public university system in the United States.

Equality Lab’s executive director Thenmozhi Soundararajan, in a press

release called CSU’s decision a historic win, and credited “the tireless

efforts of the student-led interfaith and inter-caste initiative.” Noting that

“the movement for caste equity in the United States is growing

exponentially as caste-oppressed Americans and allies bravely organize

for our rights,” she added her organization looks forward “to working

with CSU campuses to help implement this historic win.”

In the press release, Manmit Singh, a student at San Francisco State

University said the victory “has shown the power of an interfaith, inter-

caste, and multiracial coalition.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Praveen Sinha, Professor of Accountancy at California

State University, Long Beach noted, “The addition of caste is a

misguided overreach given the existence of comprehensive policies

which already protect against various forms of discrimination.” He said,

“We cannot but oppose the unique risk that CSU’s move puts on us as

they add a category that is only associated with people of Indian descent,

such as myself and thousands of other faculty and students in the CSU

system. It is going to create divisions where they simply do not exist.”

“As a faculty member of Indian origin, I am well aware that

discrimination is a daily reality for many students of varied

backgrounds, and there is a robust mechanism of addressing all such

complaints under existing laws and CSU policy,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar,

Professor of Engineering at San Diego State University. “But this policy

change has been made in the absence of any scientifically reliable

evidence or data. Rather than redressing discrimination, it will actually

cause discrimination by unconstitutionally singling out and targeting

Hindu faculty of Indian and South Asian descent as members of a

suspect class because of deeply entrenched, false stereotypes about

Indians, Hindus, and caste. We are disappointed that the CSU faculty

association championed this move without holding discussions with the

concerned faculty even when three professors had alerted them way

back in May 2021. In their meeting with these three professors on

January 14 this year, some of the CFA leaders admitted that they did not

understand the complexity of caste and that they dropped the ball.”

The faculty members expressed deep concern that, as written, the caste

policy would specifically deny Hindu, Indian and South Asian faculty

equal protection and due process.

There are more than 600 Cal State faculty of Indian and South Asian

origin who would be rendered vulnerable should the collective

bargaining agreement be passed as currently written noted the Hindu

American Foundation in a press release. Lawyers at HAF, also sent a

letter to CSU Board of Trustees, the CSU Office of General Counsel,

CSU Chancellor, and president of the California Faculty Association, on

behalf of CSU faculty.

The faculty petition points to comprehensive survey by the Carnegie

Endowment, “Social Realities of Indian Americans: Results From the

2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey,” which found that while

discrimination on the basis of color is common for Indian Americans,

caste discrimination is exceedingly rare.

