Cal State Adds Caste to Anti Discrimination Policy: Dalit Group Happy; Several Faculty Say Unfair

LONG BEACH, CA – The California State University system has
become the first in the country to add caste to its anti-discrimination
policy. Students will now be able to report anti-Dalit bias, which some
have said they regularly experience at school.
Meanwhile, in the immediate aftermath of CSU announcing its intention
as part of a collective bargaining agreement with CSU faculty, over 80
of those faculty members wrote a blistering letter to the CSU Board of
Trustees opposing the move.
The California State University is a public university system with 23
campuses and eight off-campus centers. CSU is the largest four-year
public university system in the United States.
Equality Lab’s executive director Thenmozhi Soundararajan, in a press
release called CSU’s decision a historic win, and credited “the tireless
efforts of the student-led interfaith and inter-caste initiative.” Noting that
“the movement for caste equity in the United States is growing
exponentially as caste-oppressed Americans and allies bravely organize
for our rights,” she added her organization looks forward “to working
with CSU campuses to help implement this historic win.”
In the press release, Manmit Singh, a student at San Francisco State
University said the victory “has shown the power of an interfaith, inter-
caste, and multiracial coalition.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Praveen Sinha, Professor of Accountancy at California
State University, Long Beach noted, “The addition of caste is a
misguided overreach given the existence of comprehensive policies
which already protect against various forms of discrimination.” He said,
“We cannot but oppose the unique risk that CSU’s move puts on us as
they add a category that is only associated with people of Indian descent,
such as myself and thousands of other faculty and students in the CSU
system. It is going to create divisions where they simply do not exist.”
“As a faculty member of Indian origin, I am well aware that
discrimination is a daily reality for many students of varied
backgrounds, and there is a robust mechanism of addressing all such
complaints under existing laws and CSU policy,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar,
Professor of Engineering at San Diego State University. “But this policy
change has been made in the absence of any scientifically reliable
evidence or data. Rather than redressing discrimination, it will actually
cause discrimination by unconstitutionally singling out and targeting
Hindu faculty of Indian and South Asian descent as members of a
suspect class because of deeply entrenched, false stereotypes about
Indians, Hindus, and caste. We are disappointed that the CSU faculty
association championed this move without holding discussions with the
concerned faculty even when three professors had alerted them way
back in May 2021. In their meeting with these three professors on
January 14 this year, some of the CFA leaders admitted that they did not
understand the complexity of caste and that they dropped the ball.”
The faculty members expressed deep concern that, as written, the caste
policy would specifically deny Hindu, Indian and South Asian faculty
equal protection and due process.
There are more than 600 Cal State faculty of Indian and South Asian
origin who would be rendered vulnerable should the collective
bargaining agreement be passed as currently written noted the Hindu
American Foundation in a press release. Lawyers at HAF, also sent a
letter to CSU Board of Trustees, the CSU Office of General Counsel,
CSU Chancellor, and president of the California Faculty Association, on
behalf of CSU faculty.
The faculty petition points to comprehensive survey by the Carnegie
Endowment, “Social Realities of Indian Americans: Results From the
2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey,” which found that while
discrimination on the basis of color is common for Indian Americans,
caste discrimination is exceedingly rare.
