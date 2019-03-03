MUMBAI— Ketto is Asia’s most visited and trusted crowd-funding platform. This Women’s Day Mar.8, Ketto would like to celebrate 19 inspirational stories of women who have used Ketto as a platform to raise funds to drive impactful and sustainable change.

Women Empowerment Stories:

Story 1

These Rural Women Reporters Want to Rule the World

https://khabarlahariya.ketto.org/

Location - UP and Bihar

Story 2

A rehabilitation program wherein ex-prison woman inmates are greening, healing and finding meaning by tending the earth

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/kzvanvadi

Location - Kalyan, Mumbai

Story 3

This All-woman team aims to create trash-free cities

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/GivetoBARE

Location - Bangalore

Story 4

This 15-year-old girl has built a rainwater harvesting system to quench the thirst of the homeless

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/rainwater

Location - Delhi

Story 5

This 16-year-old Delhi girl’s initiative is feeding over 350 people each week!

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/doubleroti

Location - Delhi

Story 6

This duo from Mumbai is helping Indian girls stay in school & striking an ecological balance

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/bindiithereddotrevolution

Location - Mumbai

Story 7

An initiative that aims to make Rural Women in Tijara nurture a self-sustaining eco-system

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/tijaracraft

Location - Tijara, Rajasthan

Story 8

She shaved her head only to raise money for kids with cancer

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/baldforacause-cancer-care-for-underprivileged

Location - Chennai

Story 9

This cancer survivor wants to reach the Everest Base Camp only to spread Breast Cancer Awareness

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/tulsi

Location - Hyderabad

Story 10

Together we can make Manasi Joshi world #1 in para-badminton

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/manasi-joshi-as-worldno1

Location - Bangalore

Story 11

This 86-year-old Shooter Dadi opens her own Sports Academy

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/supportshooterdadi

Location - Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

Story 12

Asian Games sailing medalist Varsha Gautham now dreams of Olympics

https://colorsinfinity.ketto.org/fundraiser/Goldatasianssailing

Location - Chennai

Story 13

The youngest Indian woman in the world to summit Mt. Kanchenjunga wants your help for “Climbing Beyond the Summits: Everest Expedition 2019.”

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/climbingbeyondthesummits-everest-expedition-2019

Location - Delhi

Story 14

How crowdfunding helped this girl achieve her dream of participating for Tokyo 2020 (Karate)

https://colorsinfinity.ketto.org/fundraiser/karategirlchennai

Location - Chennai

Story 15

This duo is helping disadvantaged schoolchildren through their unique ‘Saturday Art Class’

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/forsaturdayartclass

Location - Mumbai

Story 16

This Delhi based woman started an NGO To Educate Nomadic Children

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/helpeducateunderprivileged

Location - Agra

Story 17

This journalist fundraised to donate sanitary napkins to domestic workers

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/donateapad?mdAB=B

Location - Noida

Story 18

The story of how an RJ got Mumbai to fund a blind girl’s education

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/nikitashukla

Location - Mumbai

Story 19

#MeToo: Single mother and Indian author has crowdfunded for her legal battle and livelihood of her children

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/support-a-metoo-champion

Location - Mumbai

