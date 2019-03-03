MUMBAI— Ketto is Asia’s most visited and trusted crowd-funding platform. This Women’s Day Mar.8, Ketto would like to celebrate 19 inspirational stories of women who have used Ketto as a platform to raise funds to drive impactful and sustainable change.
Women Empowerment Stories:
Story 1
These Rural Women Reporters Want to Rule the World
https://khabarlahariya.ketto.org/
Location - UP and Bihar
Story 2
A rehabilitation program wherein ex-prison woman inmates are greening, healing and finding meaning by tending the earth
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/kzvanvadi
Location - Kalyan, Mumbai
Story 3
This All-woman team aims to create trash-free cities
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/GivetoBARE
Location - Bangalore
Story 4
This 15-year-old girl has built a rainwater harvesting system to quench the thirst of the homeless
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/rainwater
Location - Delhi
Story 5
This 16-year-old Delhi girl’s initiative is feeding over 350 people each week!
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/doubleroti
Location - Delhi
Story 6
This duo from Mumbai is helping Indian girls stay in school & striking an ecological balance
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/bindiithereddotrevolution
Location - Mumbai
Story 7
An initiative that aims to make Rural Women in Tijara nurture a self-sustaining eco-system
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/tijaracraft
Location - Tijara, Rajasthan
Story 8
She shaved her head only to raise money for kids with cancer
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/baldforacause-cancer-care-for-underprivileged
Location - Chennai
Story 9
This cancer survivor wants to reach the Everest Base Camp only to spread Breast Cancer Awareness
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/tulsi
Location - Hyderabad
Story 10
Together we can make Manasi Joshi world #1 in para-badminton
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/manasi-joshi-as-worldno1
Location - Bangalore
Story 11
This 86-year-old Shooter Dadi opens her own Sports Academy
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/supportshooterdadi
Location - Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh
Story 12
Asian Games sailing medalist Varsha Gautham now dreams of Olympics
https://colorsinfinity.ketto.org/fundraiser/Goldatasianssailing
Location - Chennai
Story 13
The youngest Indian woman in the world to summit Mt. Kanchenjunga wants your help for “Climbing Beyond the Summits: Everest Expedition 2019.”
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/climbingbeyondthesummits-everest-expedition-2019
Location - Delhi
Story 14
How crowdfunding helped this girl achieve her dream of participating for Tokyo 2020 (Karate)
https://colorsinfinity.ketto.org/fundraiser/karategirlchennai
Location - Chennai
Story 15
This duo is helping disadvantaged schoolchildren through their unique ‘Saturday Art Class’
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/forsaturdayartclass
Location - Mumbai
Story 16
This Delhi based woman started an NGO To Educate Nomadic Children
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/helpeducateunderprivileged
Location - Agra
Story 17
This journalist fundraised to donate sanitary napkins to domestic workers
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/donateapad?mdAB=B
Location - Noida
Story 18
The story of how an RJ got Mumbai to fund a blind girl’s education
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/nikitashukla
Location - Mumbai
Story 19
#MeToo: Single mother and Indian author has crowdfunded for her legal battle and livelihood of her children
https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/support-a-metoo-champion
Location - Mumbai
