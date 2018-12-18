MUMBAI—It is yet another patriotic initiative by founder Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka to honor our martyrs. The nation’s “safe-keepers,” our Armed Forces who are dedicated in the service of our motherland – the army, navy, air-force, coast guard, police and fire brigade personnel – are the true bravehearts who sacrifice their own lives in defense of our nation. Ample Missiion, through the unique award show “Awards Zindagi Ke,” has taken the noble initiative on behalf of the people of India in honoring these heroes from real life.
Dr. Murarka has dedicated his life towards nation-building, humanitarian work and developmental, social initiatives for people across caste and creed considerations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi graced the function as Chief Guest. He praised Dr. Murarka for his efforts in honoring the martyrs’ families and stressed the need for national unity and integration as an important factor for the safety of our country. He stressed that the government should increase the salary structure of the Armed Forces Personnel and it should be at par with a member of parliament.
Underprivileged students from various schools of Malad-Malwani in suburban Mumbai presented spellbinding dance performances at the event and also did a fashion show, displaying their creativity outfits on a ‘Best out of Waste’ theme!!
“Awards Zindagi Ke” honored the families of 15 martyrs/ living heroes from across the country. The show, held at the Bombay Stock Exchange Auditorium, was also attended by well-known actors and actresses, corporate bigwigs and senior officers from the different Armed Forces.
