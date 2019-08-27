HYDERABAD – E-commerce giant Amazon Aug. 21 opened its largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India.
The first owned office building of Amazon outside the United States, and its largest building globally, has come up at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli, an information technology cluster.
The campus, spread over 9.5 acres, can house more than 15,000 employees of Amazon's over 62,000 employee-base in India.
The 1.8 million square feet office space, built on three million sq. ft. of construction area, is Amazon's single largest building in the world in terms of area.
The edifice was inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in the presence of Amazon vice president and global real estate and facilities director John Schoettler and Amazon India senior vice president and country manager Amit Agarwal.
The company officials said hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in the campus but declined to give a figure.
Agarwal said Amazon had already announced $5 billion investment in India and another $500 million in food retail.
"Over last 15 years, we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS (Amazon Wesb Services) APAC (Asia Pacific) region in Mumbai, 50 Fulfillment Centers in 13 states of India, as well as hundreds of delivery stations and sort centers, creating nearly 200,000 jobs in India," he said.
Amazon has made investments in India in Kindle and Prime Video, which is supporting many creators, actors, producers and writers in telling their stories, and also continues to make investments in its popular voice system device Alexa, which is taking artificial intelligence to the masses.
AWS launched two availability zones in Mumbai and also announced a third one. The global customer center was also launched.
Agarwal said Amazon.in started six years Amazon had become the largest market place in India with about 200 million items available on its platform.
It has 50 warehouses that occupy 25 million cubic feet of space, which is largest space created for e-commerce in India. It employs almost two lakh people through logistics, warehousing and delivery stations in partner associations to serve customers.
Amazon.in has 500,000 sellers using the platform for their daily livelihood. It also has 50,000 stores in 25 states acting as pickup, delivery and assistance points for customers.
Schoettler said the campus constructed in a short span of three years will have the largest employee base outside the U.S.
He noted that the campus has interfaith prayer rooms, mother's room, quiet rooms, showers, helipad and an all-day cafeteria. He said this was designed to facilitate inclusion and diversity.
Amazon already houses its largest India Fulfillment Center in Hyderabad.
IANS adds from Chennai: Amazon Aug. 22 announced the launch of its largest "delivery station" in the state.
Located in Chennai, the new station will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city.
Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders.
The company also announced the expansion of its delivery network in Tamil Nadu including cities and towns like Namakkal, Tiruchengodu, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur, to name a few.
"We have doubled our last mile delivery network in the state and also opened Tamil Nadu's largest delivery station spread across 24,000 square feet of space," Prakash Rochlani, director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said in a statement.
"This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we continue to remain committed to our long term investment in infrastructure and technology in the state," Rochlani said.
The growth of the delivery network will enable Amazon to penetrate further into smaller towns across Tamil Nadu and have a direct delivery presence in more than 1200 pin codes of the state with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises.
The announcement comes a day after Amazon opened its largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India.
