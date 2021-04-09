Boxes containing 100,000 doses of the Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 donated by India are unloaded from a Tam airplane by workers upon their arrival at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, in Luque, Paraguay, on March 29. Paraguay received its first batch of 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech pharmaceutical company, half of the total donated by India. (Norberto Duarte/AFP via Getty Images)