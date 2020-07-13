WASHINGTON – Some 180 academic institutions in the U.S. have joined a lawsuit against President Donald Trump administration's decision to ban foreign students taking only online courses.
On July 6, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had unveiled new guidelines for F-1 and M-1 visas given to students restricting them to only students who take in-person courses or a combination of online and in-person courses.
Those who take only online courses would not be eligible for the visa.
As many universities switch to online teaching because of COVID-19 restrictions, not all foreign students can take in-person courses and they could be denied visas or fall out of visa status and have to leave the U.S.
This move prompted the elite Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to launch the lawsuit.
The 22-page document issued by the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration representing 180 higher education institutions showed a nationwide support for rescinding the guidance.
"ICE's new policy serves only to severely disrupt international students' educational attainment, and our country is worse off for it," said Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration in a statement posted on the group's official website.
"This quasi-international student ban represents another unfortunate assault by the administration against immigrants and higher education," she added.
The Alliance comprised over 450 presidents and chancellors of public and private colleges and universities, representing over 5 million students in 41 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
As of July 11, hundreds of thousands of signatures have been collected online from supporters of several open letters and petitions that slammed the Trump administration's decision.
The University of Southern California, where a total of 12,265 international students were enrolled during the 2019-20 academic year, announced July 8 it had joined an amicus brief strongly supporting the lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT.
The University of California also announced plans to file suit against ICE.
The UC's 2019 fall enrollment data showed that 27,205 of the university's 226,125 undergraduate students are non-resident international, while 13,995 of the university's 58,941 graduate students are non-resident international.
"I am deeply concerned about the timing, motivation, and substance of this government action," said Alan W. Cramb, president of the Illinois Institute of Technology, in the statement released by the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.
"Our university, our city, and our nation are profoundly enriched by the contributions of international students. We stand with them and higher education institutions across the nation to ensure that America continues to be a place where all are welcomed and encouraged in their pursuit of educational excellence."
The public health danger was highlighted by Danny J. Anderson, president of Trinity University, in the statement.
"While so many people in the United States are suffering and recovering from COVID-19, it is even more important that campuses protect and ensure the health and safety of their students," he wrote.
"By issuing such ill-advised guidance, the administration is in effect pressuring campuses to reopen prematurely, thereby endangering their students' health; or to deport their international students, placing their international students' health in danger.”
"This ICE policy will have far-reaching detrimental effects on our students and communities," noted Wake Forest University president Nathan O. Hatch, who urged more schools to join the movement and to "resist new federal restrictions that threaten the education and wellbeing of international students.”
The harshest assessment of the new restrictions came from Dwight A. McBride, president of The New School, who was quoted by the statement as saying: "The proposed ICE guidelines are cruel, unnecessary and deeply flawed – for students, for higher education, and for the country.
"Caught in the crosshairs of politics, dedicated scholars and future leaders who contribute mightily to U.S. culture and the economy could be exiled from the country they have seen as a haven. We need to be building educational bridges for our students right now, not bureaucratic trap doors."
Meanwhile, PTI reported July 10 that a group of 30 U.S. Senators and 136 congressmen – all from the Democratic Party – urged the Trump-led administration to reverse its order that bars international students from staying in the country if they do not have in-person classes to attend next semester.
In separate letters to Acting Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf and Acting Secretary, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Matthew Albence, the lawmakers expressed concern over the ICE's recently announced modifications to the Student Exchange and Visitor Program.
The modifications also limited many students at normally operating schools from taking more than one class or three credit hours online in order to remain in the country.
"ICE's announcement of their plans to force out or deport international students who remain at U.S. colleges and universities and who are taking a full online course load is cruel and unconscionable," wrote the senators.
"These students are already in the United States, are established members of educational communities, and have been determined through the visa screening process to pose no danger to the United States," it added.
The letter, signed by Senators Robert Menendez, Cory Booker and Indian American Senator Kamala Harris, among others, expressed concern that the ICE's guidance is motivated not by public health considerations, but rather by animus towards non-citizens, immigrants and is a flagrant attempt to hold international students hostage in order to force schools to reopen even as COVID-19 cases are rising.
In the 2018-2019 academic year, there were over a million international students in the U.S. "We call out this policy for what it is: a cruel, senseless, and xenophobic attempt to use non-citizens as political pawns in order to financially coerce colleges and universities to reopen campuses this fall, despite what is best for public health," the lawmakers continued, according to PTI.
"This policy is dangerous to the health and well-being of numerous communities," they said. The House letter is co-led by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee chairwoman Susan Davis, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, and Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee chairwoman Zoe Lofgren.
Observing that the students and schools are facing unprecedented challenges, the letter said that ICE's announcements only add to these burdens, and potentially put more students at risk.
