A pair of Indian American girls were among those recognized as Young Achievers of the Year for 2020, with Ainjini Patra of Kentucky named the overall winner in the Grades 5-7 group, and Sanika Datar of Washington being named a nominee.
Young Achievers is a program recognized by the NASSP International Leadership Network.
Young Achievers are students in grades 5-10, positive role models, successful achievers in a variety of areas, leaders who are appointed and/or elected, good citizens in their schools and communities, and competent scholars with good attendance records, according to the website, www.youngachievers.us.
Patra is a student at Meadowthorpe Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky.
Datar, 12, is in the 8th grade at Environmental and Adventure School in Finn Hill, Kirkland.
Many outstanding students are recognized in their communities through established Young Achievers programs. These include Elizabethtown and Lexington in Kentucky; Omaha, Nebraska; Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lenoir City, Tennessee.
ILN's mission is to develop and implement programs that empower young people to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.