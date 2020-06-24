The Hindu Temple of Delaware in Hockessin, Delaware, is one of the many Hindu temples in the U.S. But now it apparently has become the only temple in the country to house a towering 25-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman.
The statue was installed June 14 after ten days of religious ceremonies called ‘Hanuman Pratishtha Mahotsavam.’
Carved out of a single granite rock by 12 artists over the course of a year, the statue, weighing 45 tons, was crafted and shipped from Warangal, Telangana, according to media reports. It cost over $100,000. The project was called Hanuman Project.
Several images of the statue and the installation process were shared by the temple authorities on social media.
In January this year, the statue traveled to New York by ship, and then by flatbed to Delaware. Thousands of people were expected to attend the festivities but because of the pandemic very few were allowed to be a part of the ceremony.
Among the dignitaries present at the event were Senator Chris Coons, Senator Laura Sturgeon, Lieutenant Governor of Delaware Bethany Hall-Long, State Representatives Krista Griffith and Mike Smith and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
