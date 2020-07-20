The San Diego Indian American Society will hold its 37th annual Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Awards ceremony virtually Aug. 2 due to the coronavirus.
Consul General of India at San Francisco Dr. Nagendra Prasad will deliver the lecture, according to a press release.
During the ceremony, 26 outstanding high school graduates from 23 San Diego County high schools and 20 community college students will receive cash awards.
The San Diego Indian American Society will award them about $100,000 in scholarships and Congressman Scott Peters will honor the scholars with U.S. Congressional Certificates recognizing them as Gandhi scholars.
Six high school graduates from families with no college education will receive four-year scholarships, 20 high school graduates will receive one-year scholarships, while 18 community college students will receive one-year scholarships, the society announced in a press release.
This year’s awardees will continue their studies in universities around the country, including the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, San Diego, San Diego State, the University of California, Davis, Stanford University, the California Institute of Technology Caltech, Columbia University and Purdue University.
Dr. Ramesh Rao, president of the San Diego Indian American Society and director of the Qualcomm Institute at U.C. San Diego, chaired the Gandhi scholarship committee; while Hema Lall, vice-president; and Raj Kanaiya co-chaired the AVID-Gandhi scholarship committee. Dr. Darshan Patel and Chandra Matha co-chaired the community colleges scholarship committee.
To date, the society has recognized about 600 outstanding high school graduates irrespective of national origin and about 75 community college students, having been awarded in excess of one million dollars.
The annual event will be held at 2 p.m. Connect by using this meeting link: https://ucsd.zoom.us/j/92822000539. Meeting ID: 928 2200 0539.
