At the 37th annual Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Awards ceremony – which will be held virtually Aug. 2 – the San Diego Indian American Society will award 26 outstanding high school graduates and 20 community college students $100,000 in scholarships. Seen above at the 2019 ceremony are scholars, the San Diego Indian American Society team, and Brother Chidananda, the president of the Self Realization Fellowship. (photo provided)