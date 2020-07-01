On June 30, 29 civil rights organizations, interfaith groups, gurdwaras, and other institutions signed on to a letter demanding that Jefferson County District Attorney Peter Weir in Lakewood, Colorado, fully investigate the attack on Lakhwant Singh as a hate crime and, with evidence demonstrating the requisite bias, bring felony hate crime charges against Singh’s attacker in accordance with the state’s bias-motivated crime statute, said a press release.
Singh was struck with a vehicle by a man who barged into his store and repeatedly told him and his wife to “go back to your country.” The attacker, who was in violation of his parole at the time, was apprehended the next day after committing more crimes; when speaking to the officers who eventually arrested him, he described Singh as an “older Arab,” the release noted.
“We are deeply honored to have so many different people across Colorado standing with the Sikh community in our hour of need,” said Kanwarbir Singh Sandhu, gurdwara president at Colorado Singh Sabha. “It is extremely important to all of us that the biases that drove Mr. Singh’s attacker to this hateful act are formally acknowledged by law enforcement. And all of these allies—regardless of their race, religion, or profession—are standing with us because they too believe Colorado must reject hate.”
"Hate crime charges in this case aren't only about justice for Mr. Singh," said Nikki Singh, Sikh Coalition Policy and Advocacy manager. "They are about the message that DA Weir and the rest of Lakewood's law enforcement want to send to everyone regarding racism, xenophobia, and bigotry. For that reason, we are grateful to all of the groups that have chosen to raise their voices and stand in solidarity with us at this critical moment."
See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/31ycCWK
