On the night of Feb. 16, amid unprecedented snowstorms that left millions of Texans without power or water, Indian American Vishal Dave, founder of Dhoom Productions, managed to drive on icy, slippery roads to reach his large event space in Austin, where he found that his was the only building in the neighborhood which still had electricity.
“It was a sign from God: I had to help others,” Dave, who himself was without power at home, told India-West. He called an emergency meeting of employees and friends, who quickly mobilized to turn the party space, which has hosted all sorts of Indian celebrations, into an emergency shelter for people who were trapped in their homes without power or water.
Dave and his team quickly pulled out chaises, used during mehndi parties, to serve as temporary beds. They added cushions and bedding made from event drapery to create a space that could temporarily house 80 people. Using social media, Dave and other Indian Americans identified people in crisis, unable to leave their homes because of the dangerous roads, and organized an 8-vehicle caravan to pick them up and bring them back to the shelter.
One of the first people Dave picked up was an elderly woman with diabetes who lived alone in the Great Hills neighborhood of Austin. Dave managed the slippery slopes to get to her home, but then found the roads too icy to be able to return to town. He tried alternate routes for four hours, until the woman said she wanted to return to her own home.
“I knew I couldn’t take her back to a home with no power or water or means of getting out,” Dave told India-West. He called his team, who brought snow chains and helped Dave get to the freeway. He then dropped the woman off at her daughter’s home in Austin.
“She cried. She told me: ‘I would have died up there,’” recounted Dave, who, with his team, has thus far managed to rescue 236 people. At the shelter, the Indian American served up karaoke music along with light snacks and tea from the tiny kitchen. “We provided entertainment so that people didn’t get depressed.”
A week later, the weather has cleared and power has largely returned, but people are still having to leave homes severely damaged by the storms and resulting issues of frozen pipes bursting and flooding homes. Dave said he will keep his emergency shelter open for as long as people need it, and envisioned making it into a permanent space.
“I am so proud of our Austin community and how it came together during this crisis,” he said. Dave had also volunteered when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, but said he had never experienced anything of this magnitude.
Dave also worked with Seema Govil, chief executive officer of Cosmo City Media, who took to WhatsApp and Facebook to organize food delivery to people trapped in their homes.
“Not everyone has houses with pantries and refrigerators stocked with food,” Govil told India-West. Along with the non-profit organization SAIVA, Govil, small business owner Pooja Sethi, Ashok Kumar, and Raji Parmeswaran, COO of Best for Babes, organized food drives, which served up an estimated 10,000 meals.
Govil started by asking people to cook food at their homes; Dave and his caravan then distributed the meals. “Everyone jumped on board so quickly. People without power or water were asking how they could help.”
She then turned to restaurants, who have suffered immensely during the pandemic. Those that had the ability to deliver made the rounds themselves. Govil, who also serves as an anchor for TV Asia, and her husband also personally delivered food: their volunteer efforts would start at 7 a.m. and continue until 11 p.m.
The Govils themselves lost water, and used water from their swimming pool to do the dishes. “Lots of people were burning their furniture for firewood,” she told India-West.
“We now have a greater understanding of climate change and why we need to protect our environment.”
Former India-West freelancer Parimal Rohit, who had moved to Austin just 10 weeks earlier to join the Austin Business Journal as a staff writer, lost power at around 11 p.m. Feb. 14, as snow piled up about a foot around his new home.
“Texas is not prepared for snow,” he told this publication, noting that the weather forecast had indicated only one day of snow, not three separate storms. “No one expected this. There was no planning, no warning, and no preparation.”
Rohit woke up the next morning to find that his power was still not back on. Having recently just moved in, he had no flashlight, no candles, no emergency supplies of food. Roads were open but far too icy to drive safely for emergency supplies.
The Indian American journalist had no food for 36 hours. As temperatures reached 9 degrees Fahrenheit, Rohit alternated between going to his car to briefly warm up and recharge his cell phone and then returning to his ice box of an apartment.
“I just sat in the dark. I could not read or watch TV. It was a complete nightmare,” he told India-West.
On Feb. 16, a friend texted him about an open room at a hotel. Rohit quickly booked it and spent two nights there, before a planned flight to Southern California on Feb. 18.
But that morning, as Rohit checked out of the hotel, Southwest canceled their flights; he could not re-book his room which had quickly been allotted to a person on a long waiting list.
Rohit’s friend called again to say that JetBlue had opened new flights. Rohit quickly claimed a space and flew to California, and planned to return to Austin on Feb. 22.
“I’m expecting the worst,” he said.
Girish Murarka, who lives in Katy, near Houston, told India-West the events of the past week were a blur. The family lost power on Feb. 15: what was meant to be a rolling outage turned into a 40-hour blackout, with the local utility company, ERCOT, unable to consistently deliver electricity due to iced gas lines, windmills that were over-iced, and solar panels unable to function in the extreme weather.
Murarka moved his in-laws — who are 90 and 85 years old — and his wife to a friend’s house, which had power and water. He stayed back to make sure that his water lines didn’t freeze, trickling water through the pipes to avoid bursting. When water turns to ice, it expands by 10 percent. Neighbors all around had burst pipes and flooded homes.
“Candle-light dinners and layers and layers of clothes worked really well,” he said with a laugh. “I was literally waiting for light at the end of the tunnel.”
Murarka’s daughter Anisha, who lives in Austin, told India-West that she lost power for about seven hours at her home, and at the animal shelter where she volunteers. The animal kennels are outdoors, noted Anisha, adding that she and other volunteers quickly moved the animals inside, put blankets around them and in their kennels. The shelter had no back-up generators, but luckily, is near a nursing home to which ERCOT quickly restored power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.