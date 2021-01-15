Fifty-seven members of Congress — including Indian American Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna — wrote to President-elect Joe Biden Jan. 12, asking him to immediately rescind the public charge rule after taking office.
“Even before it was finalized, the public charge rule had already inspired fear in immigrant communities,” wrote the members in the letter to Biden, a copy of which was sent to India-West by Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. The members of Congress noted that, in the three years since the Trump administration stated its interest in invoking the rule — which has been law since 1882, but seldom implemented — immigrants immediately started to dis-enroll themselves from federal benefits, for the fear that it would jeopardize their ability to get a green card.
After several courts initially blocked its implementation, the administration was able to launch the public charge rule on Feb. 24, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was making its presence in the U.S.
Using the rule, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can deny a green card to immigrants who have ever used Supplemental Security Income; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; general assistance cash benefits (welfare); Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly called food stamps); Section 8 Housing or Rental Assistance; or federally funded Medicaid.
The rule can also be used by U.S. consulates in other countries to deny visas to those they determine might eventually avail of public benefits. Factors such as age, the ability to speak English, and earning capacity are taken into consideration. Immigrant advocates feared that the rule would bar elderly people from immigrating to the U.S.
Critics of the rule have called it a “cruel wealth test,” used to keep poor immigrants out of the U.S. In the early 1900s, the rule was frequently invoked to bar immigrants from the developing world for permanent residency in the U.S. In more recent years, the rule has been less frequently invoked: prior to 2019, less than one percent of all immigration cases were denied based on the public charge rule.
Public charge is not invoked during the naturalization process.
“Now more than ever before, it is vital that we ensure that individuals feel safe getting tested, seeking treatment, and getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19,” wrote the members of Congress in their letter to Biden. They noted that communities of color have had higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.
“The pandemic has shown us that immigrants play a vital role as frontline workers as healthcare workers, food suppliers and care providers. The public charge rule acts as a wealth test even though we know our economy cannot thrive without immigrants.”
“We must work to rebuild their trust in the federal government so that everyone can receive the vaccine, testing, and treatment, and our communities can recover quickly,” wrote the members of Congress.
On his campaign Web site, Biden promised to reverse the public charge rule, noting that it “runs counter to our values as Americans and the history of our nation.”
“Allowing immigration officials to make an individual’s ability to receive a visa or gain permanent residency contingent on their use of government services such as SNAP benefits or Medicaid, their household income, and other discriminatory criteria undermines America’s character as land of opportunity that is open and welcoming to all, not just the wealthy,” he wrote.
“Public charge will be a front-burner issue for the new administration because it is so entwined with our current public health crisis and connected to the pandemic,” said Daniel Sharp, chief of the Office of Immigrant Affairs in Los Angeles County’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. “We do expect the new administration to prioritize the issue,” he said in an interview with Ethnic Media Services.
