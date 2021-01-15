Food is loaded as drivers in their vehicles wait in line on arrival at a "Let's Feed LA County" food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Food Bank on Dec. 4, 2020 in Hacienda Heights, California. A recent letter to President-elect Joe Biden by members of Congress, including Indian Americans Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, noted that in the three years since the Trump administration stated its interest in invoking the rule, immigrants immediately started to dis-enroll themselves from federal benefits for fear of jeopardizing their ability to get a green card. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)