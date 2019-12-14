ARTESIA, Calif. — The United Federation of Indo-Americans in Southern California (UFICA) elected officials for the 2020 calendar year at a meeting held here at the Wok N Tandoor restaurant.
The new UFICA president will be A.J. Dudheker. The other office bearers are: Chander Miglani, executive vice-president; Ramesh Ramnani, secretary; Vinod Vineet, treasurer; Vinita Vineet, vice-president, cultural; and Vinod Dudheker, vice-president, community. Dr. Rangeash Gadasalli will be the chairperson.
The election process was conducted by past president Ashok Patnaik, according to a press release. Sudip Gorakhshakar, NFIA chairman, administered the oath of office.
Dudheker, a long-term Indian American community worker, said the organization had to reincarnate itself and bring back the days when it drew large crowds at the events UFICA organized. The signature events in 2020 would be the India Independence and Republic Day functions, he said. He said the organization will start being proactive and align itself with other mainstream groups that work on humanitarian issues.
Those interested in becoming members of UFICA can call A.J. Dudheker at (562) 972-5083.
