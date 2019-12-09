The American Association for the Advancement of Sciences recently announced its cohort of AAAS If/Then Ambassadors, with at least nine Indian American and South Asian American women named among the group.
The If/Then Ambassadors Program recognized 125 innovative women and STEM professionals across a variety of industries.
Among the group of ambassadors were Anjali Chadha, Anamita Guha, Mitu Khandaker, Kavya Kopparapu, Julie Mirpuri, Harshini Mukundan, Neha Murad, Shyla Raghav and Ritu Raman.
Chadha is an undergraduate student at MIT, as well as the founder and chief executive officer at Empowered Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky.
Guha is the global lead of product management at IBM, based in New York City.
Khandaker is based out of New York, serving as the CEO of Glow Up Games and an assistant professor at New York University.
Kopparapu, of Herndon, Virginia, is an undergraduate student at Harvard University and the founder and chief executive at GirlsComputingLeague.
Mirpuri is an assistant professor at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Mukundan, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, is a team leader and deputy group leader at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Murad, out of San Francisco, California, is a computational biologist at Calico Life Sciences.
Raghav, of Arlington, Virginia, is the climate change lead at Conservation International.
And Raman is a postdoctoral fellow at the Cambridge -based Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
If/Then Ambassadors will serve as high profile role models for middle school girls, according to the news release.
In partnership with AAAS, If/Then created the ambassadors’ program that brings together these innovators for specialized media and communications training, according to the release.
Using a talent agency model, If/Then will support the ambassadors and their inspiring work by showcasing them on a national platform, it said.
The ambassadors will share stories of their STEM journeys and the many ways in which they use STEM to solve problems and create new possibilities for the future.
According to the program, “If we support a woman in STEM, then she can change the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.