The Asian American Coalition for Education Feb. 26 said it was representing 289 organizations in collaboration with the Asian American Legal Foundation in filing an amicus brief with the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to show its unwavering support for Students for Fair Admissions in its lawsuit against Harvard’s alleged anti-Asian discrimination in admissions.
Including new legal arguments against Federal Judge Burroughs’s decision in October 2019, this new amicus brief demonstrates solidarity with SFFA as it is appealing for a reversal of the case ruling at the Appeals Court, the AACE said in a news release.
“Federal Judge Burroughs’s earlier ruling on Harvard case was biased and must be reversed by the First Appeals Court. Harvard’s race-based admissions model is a modern-day social injustice done to Asian Americans by powerful institutions and the political establishment,” AACE president Yukong Zhao said in a statement.
“It clearly undermines the spirit of the American Dream, which promises that each American citizen should have equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative,” he added. “Today, by jointly filing this amicus brief, more than 290 organizations are sending a strong message to Harvard and other likeminded colleges: Asian-American communities are united behind our children’s constitutional rights.”
AACE has expanded its alliance to include a number of prominent non-Asian organizations, such as the American Civil Rights Institute and the California Association of Scholars.
Additionally, it says that its “unprecedented joint action conveys Asian-American communities’ consistent support and compelling demands for equal protection of the laws and for an end to Harvard’s unlawful discrimination.”
Although the SFFA legal team did an excellent job at trial in 2018 to demonstrate Harvard’s illegal uses of de facto racial quotas, racial stereotypes, and higher standards, the Federal District Court disregarded the overwhelming evidence and failed to apply constitutionally mandated “hostile scrutiny” in examining Harvard’s admissions, according to the organization.
In the brief, AACE argues that the Appeals Court should find Harvard’s use of race in admissions unlawful and should reverse the judgment of the district court.
Presently, Harvard uses the same repellant pretext to justify its anti-Asian discrimination, added the release. In addition to negative stereotypes, Harvard’s racial-balancing program also defies the legal standards of “narrow tailoring” and “strict scrutiny,” the release notes.
“Harvard’s consistently low ‘Personal’ ratings of Asian American children are baseless and insulting. In our 2015 complaint against Harvard, AACE has provided ample data and facts detailing many Asian Americans’ inspiring accomplishments in entrepreneurship, technology innovations, arts, and sciences,” the release notes. “Nonetheless, widespread anti-Asian discrimination in college admissions has caused grave injuries and imposed serious burdens on Asian-American communities, families, and students. As such, a deplorable example of social injustice is taking place in contemporary America! Harvard’s racial stereotyping and discrimination has no place in America and should be brought to an end,” it said.
The use of racial preferences in college admissions actually benefits more students from well-off and new immigrant families of racial minorities than those growing up in America’s disadvantaged communities, said the release.
