The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund Nov. 13 released new data from its exit poll of 5,424 Asian American voters in 13 states and Washington, D.C., noting the importance of the Asian American vote in battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.
“Asian Americans, especially new voters, were part of the record turnout of communities of color in the 2020 elections,” AALDEF executive director Margaret Fung said. “Asian American voters played an important role in close races in several battleground states, and our voices must not be overlooked in the political process."
Since 1988, AALDEF has conducted multilingual exit polls in Asian American communities on Election Day. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the upsurge in voting by mail, AALDEF volunteers approached voters in Nevada and Florida during the early voting period and in all other states on the Nov. 3 Election Day.
Added AALDEF Democracy program director Jerry Vattamala: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we dispatched more than 400 volunteers to polling places, interacting with voters in English and nine Asian languages through paper surveys or by providing voters with QR codes to complete the surveys online.”
Among all Asian American voters polled, Asian Americans favored Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a margin of 68 percent to 29 percent.
There was no gender gap between Asian American men and women, with 67 percent of women and 66 percent of men voting for Biden and both groups supporting Trump at 31 percent, the AALDEF news release said.
Indian American voters favored president-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump 72 percent to 26 percent. Bangladeshi voters favored Biden 91 percent to 8 percent for Trump. The only ethnic group to favor Trump were Vietnamese American voters 57 percent to 41 percent, it said.
Of the voters, 27 percent were first-timers; 54 percent were registered Democrats; 16 percent were registered Republicans; 27 percent were not enrolled in a party; and 3 percent were enrolled in another party.
Additionally, 27 percent were native-born U.S. citizens; 37 percent were limited English proficient; 52.9 percent, were females, 46.7 percent were male; and 0.4 percent were non-binary.
Of the voters, 90 percent of Democrats voted for Biden; 88 percent of Republicans voted for Trump; other party members voted mostly for Biden over Trump, 55 percent to 32 percent.
First time voters by-and-large voted for Biden, 68 percent to 30 percent, the poll revealed.
In battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Asian Americans decisively chose Biden over Trump by a margin of 63 percent to 36 percent.
All Asian ethnic groups supported Biden over Trump, except for Cambodian American and Vietnamese American voters.
In Georgia, Asian Americans decisively chose Biden over Trump by a margin of 62 percent to 36 percent.
In the Midwest state of Michigan, Asian Americans decisively chose Joe Biden over Donald Trump by a margin of 85 percent to 13 percent.
And in Nevada, Asian Americans decisively chose Biden over Trump by a margin of 57 percent to 40 percent.
