According to the AALDEF exit poll, Indian American voters favored President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump 72 percent to 26 percent. The only ethnic group to favor Trump were Vietnamese American voters 57 percent to 41 percent, it said. Above: File photo of Sen. Kamala Harris addressing supporters at a drive-in election eve rally on Nov. 2, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)