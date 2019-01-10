The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund Dec. 26 announced exit poll results for Asian American voters from the Nov. 6 midterm election.
Asian American voters in 14 states strongly favored Democratic candidates in races for governor, Senate and House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, at 75 percent, 81 percent and 79 percent, respectively, the fund said in a news release.
AALDEF's multilingual exit poll of 8,058 Asian American voters was conducted in English and 11 Asian languages in collaboration with 88 national and local community groups – the largest survey of its kind in the nation, the release said.
"The AALDEF multilingual exit poll provides detailed information about Asian American voters that is often overlooked by mainstream polls. Their strong support for Democratic candidates in 2018 reflected their opposition to Trump's performance as president and his anti-immigrant policies," Margaret Fung, AALDEF executive director, said in a statement.
The 2018 Asian American Exit Poll provides a unique snapshot of the voting patterns of Asian Americans in 14 states with large or fast-growing Asian American populations: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Washington, D.C., it said.
It was conducted at 80 poll sites in 50 cities in 12 languages: Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Khmer, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati and English, according to the AALDEF release.
Other statistics gathered from the exit poll included statistics pertaining to President Donald Trump and how voters approved or disapproved of him based on education, age and gender.
The poll learned that 52 percent of voters who completed only an elementary school education approved of Trump, compared to 17 percent of voters who had completed college. Of voters who completed graduate school, 75 percent disapproved of Trump, compared to 27 percent of voters who completed an elementary school education.
Forty-two percent of voters aged 70 and older approved of Trump, while only 6 percent of voters aged 18-to-29 approved of Trump. Of voters aged 18-to-29, 85 percent disapproved of Trump, compared to 43 percent of voters aged 70 and older who disapproved.
Pertaining to gender, 18 percent of Asian American female voters approved of Trump, compared to 24 percent of Asian American male voters that approved. Male voters disapproved of Trump at 63 percent, compared to 68 percent of female voters who disapproved.
AALDEF also monitored 46 poll sites in three states, and recorded over 100 complaints from Asian American voters facing barriers or other problems at polling places, including lack of interpreters and translated voting materials; names missing in voter lists or other errors in voter names; requirements to prove U.S. citizenship; not being given a provisional ballot; poll workers making hostile remarks to voters or providing incorrect information; misdirected to wrong poll sites; and voting machine breakdowns and poor ballot design.
AALDEF has conducted exit polls of Asian American voters in every major election since 1988. In the 2014 midterm elections, AALDEF polled 4,102 Asian American voters in 11 states.
