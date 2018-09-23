The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Sept. 8 announced that its annual Global Healthcare Summit will be held in Mumbai from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31.
India is making tremendous progress in the healthcare sector and is building modern medical facilities throughout the country. Indian American physicians have earned a name for themselves in the medical field and India is now being touted as a medical tourism hub, AAPI said.
With a rise in population, there is an urgent need to create additional health infrastructure, which entails a higher level of planning, collaboration, and investment in the Indian healthcare market in the coming years, it added.
The summit, organized by AAPI in collaboration with the government of India, “is a progressive transformation from the first Indo-U.S. Healthcare Summit launched by AAPI USA in 2007,” AAPI president Dr. Naresh Parikh said.
“Providing a forum for innovative opportunities for learning, networking and giving back to our motherland that have now enabled us to plan ahead and prepare for an outstanding event that will have over 300 very prominent and talented physicians and surgeons from abroad, in addition to the hundreds of physicians from India, who are very passionate about serving their homeland, mother India,” Parikh added.
With the objective of enabling people in India to access high quality, affordable, and cost-effective world class health services, the summit to be held in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association, the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and Ministry of Health will
provide a platform for planning for new initiatives and strengthening the past programs and actions.
For more information on Global Healthcare Summit 2018, please visit www.aapiusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.