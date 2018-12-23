The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin announced recently that its 37th annual convention and scientific assembly will be held at the Omni Atlanta at CNN Center and Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from July 3 to 7, 2019.
Dr. Naresh Parikh, president of AAPI, made the announcement at a kick-off meeting, which was attended by the members of convention leadership and various committee teams for the convention Dec. 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Other prominent Indian American leaders who attended the kick-off meeting included Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, vice president of AAPI; Dr. Syamala Erramilli, president of GAPI; Dr. Asha Parikh, chair of GAPI BOT; convention co-chairs Dr. Raghu Lolabattu, Dr. Piyush Patel, Dr. Subodh Agrawal and several convention team members.
“Exhibitors and corporate partners will remain their priority as they work together to provide a world class forum for increased interactions between physicians, sponsors, exhibitors,” said Dr. Sreeni Gangasani. “The annual convention this year is being organized by AAPI’s Georgia chapter. A pool of dedicated AAPI leaders are working hard to make the Convention a unique event for all the participants.”
Many of the physicians who will attend this convention have excelled in different specialties and subspecialties and occupy high positions as faculty members of medical schools, heads of departments, and executives of hospital staff, AAPI said.
According to Erramilli, the convention will offer over 12 hours of CME credits. Scientific presentations, exhibits, and product theatre presentations will highlight the newest advances inpatient care, medical technology, and practice management issues across multiple medical specialties.
The convention will explore a symposium and a workshop format that will focus on current issues in the clinical management of chronic disease conditions to include evidence-based guidelines, latest therapies, and hot topics. They will also include sessions that will count for ethics CME that can fulfil mandatory medical license renewal requirements in most states.
AAPI represents the interests of 80,000 physicians including 20,000 medical students, residents, and fellows. Over 2,500 attendees along with guests are expected to gather at the 37th annual convention.
