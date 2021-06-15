The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is set to hold its 39th annual AAPI Convention & Scientific Assembly next month in Atlanta, Georgia, the association said in a June 7 news release.
Scheduled to attend the event from July 2 through July 4 at the Omni Atlanta at CNN Center and Georgia World Congress Center, according to Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, president of AAPI, are a who’s who of Bollywood stars, as well as leaders in the healthcare, business, spiritual and political realms, the release notes.
The annual convention this year is being organized by AAPI’s Atlanta chapter, chaired by Dr. Sreeni Gangasani.
Planned to have a limited number of participants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account the safety of those attending, including physicians, academicians, researchers and medical students, the annual convention will offer extensive academic presentations, recognition of achievements and achievers, and professional networking at the alumni and evening social events, it said.
Among those who will address the crowd are Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Georgia-based Democratic Party leader Stacy Abrams, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom, among others.
Sri Dananpani, a well-known Hindu priest, entrepreneur and a former monk, will also speak at the event.
Some of the major themes as part of the CME sessions include Pursuit of Happiness In Medicine; Burnout Prevention and Wellness in Physicians; Easy Life of a Hospitalist: An Illusion; and Meditation and Mindfulness.
Other themes at the CME include Type 2 Diabetes in South Asians – the Unresolved Questions; and Cardio-oncology: Clinical Practice and Echocardiography, the release said.
A ‘Bollywood Hungama Dhum Dhama Dhum’ will feature popular stars Kosha Pandya, Rex D’Souza and Shilpi Paul. Artists Vidya Vox and Ravi Drums will lead the cultural programs, the release said.
Additionally, “The Future of Healthcare” will be discussed at the popular CEO Forum with expert participants from healthcare, technological and finance industries.
The Women’s Forum, led by Drs. Anjana Samadhar, Uma Jonnalagadda and Udaya Shivangi, will feature former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Mayor Lance Bottoms, Dr. Swati Kulkarni, India’s Consul General in Atlanta; Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association; Dr. Renu Khator, president and chancellor of the University of Houston; Sheela Murthy, founder and president of Murthy Law Form; Amita Sehgal, professor of neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Nahid Bhadella, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research; and Dr. Mona Khanna, Emmy Award-winning journalist.
Representing the interests of the over 100,000 Indian American physicians, the AAPI Convention for 39 years has provided a venue for medical education programs and symposia with world renowned physicians on the cutting edge of medicine, it said.
More information can be found by visiting www.aapiconvention.org and www.aapiusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.