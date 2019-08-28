The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, one of the largest ethnic medical associations in the United States, Aug. 18 announced that, harnessing the vast potential of over 100,000 Indian American physicians, has made significant contributions towards addressing several issues affecting the healthcare system in India through its annual Global Healthcare Summit held across the cities in India.
During the groundbreaking 13th annual summit held July 21 through July 24 in Hyderabad, the association signed a memorandum of understanding with HealthNet Global Ltd., a company owned by Apollo Hospitals Group, with the objective of delivering virtual second opinion consultations to millions of Indians in the vast rural areas of India, where they are unable to get required medical care, it said in a news release.
The MoU was signed between AAPI by Dr. Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI, and HNG by Sangitha Reddy, managing director of Apollo Group.
“It is our love for our motherland, India that brings us to India every year at this annual Global Healthcare Summit. Among other many achievements of the GHS 2019, we are very happy with this collaboration with Apollo Hospitals. It is a great opportunity for all the Indian-origin physicians living in the US to serve the country of their birth,” Suresh Reddy said in a statement.
As part of the collaboration, AAPI members will deliver free virtual consultations to the underserved rural population of Indian states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states where HNG has a presence.
The collaboration would also enable patients to seek second opinions from distinguished doctors based in the United States of America for complicated clinical problems and procedures.
“This collaboration will provide people across the country access to the best specialists of Indian origin residing in the United States. This collaboration is another example of our continuous endeavor to provide affordable and best healthcare services to people across India,” Dr. Prathap Reddy, chairman and founder of Apollo Hospitals Group and president of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.
AAPI notes that the following are valuable benefits offered to indigenous population of India free of cost: high quality healthcare advice by educated professionals in the U.S.; uniform standard treatment guidelines perspective; increase in accessibility to high quality healthcare professionals; and services being provided free of cost to rural population of India.
The virtual consultations will be a boom for the Indian society at large, the association added.
This platform can also provide private consultation if required from specialist in the U.S. for a preset fee and the money will be sent to AAPI.
Each party may terminate MOU by written signed notice 30 days in advance for any reason, the release said.
