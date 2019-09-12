Every year, tuberculosis kills nearly 0.42 million people, more than any other infectious disease, while nearly 2.8 million acquire the disease, causing huge suffering to millions of families, according to the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. India, which bears the world’s largest burden of TB, has become a key player in the global quest to end tuberculosis by incorporating strategies in its National Health Policy.
AAPI, which seeks to strengthen the early detection and treatment of TB, is working towards eliminating the disease by 2025 in India. To achieve their collective goal, a workshop discussing the recent updates in tuberculosis was conducted with various government agencies and NGOs at the recently concluded 13th annual Global Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad.
The main theme of the workshop was “TB-Free India,” and the objective was to train Indian American physicians on newer strategies of diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, according to an AAPI press release. A total of 150 delegates from the U.S., Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir attended the workshop which was inaugurated by Eric Alexander, Deputy Consul General at U.S. Embassy Hyderabad, it said.
Alexander said: “We have been supporting the TB program of the Government of India for two decades now. With our collaboration with AAPI, we aim to strengthen the early detection and treatment of TB, with a focus on drug-resistant strains; continue our assistance to the government to plan and implement evidence-based interventions to reach a TB-Free India, and improve patient-centered TB services.”
In his welcome address, Dr. Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI, said, “AAPI has an ambitious vision, with a focus on drug-resistant strains; assistance to the government to plan and implement evidence-based interventions to reach a TB-free India, and improve patient-centered TB services.”
Prof. Behra, chairman of the National Task Force for implementation of revised national tuberculosis control program in Indian medical schools, spoke about the challenges and solutions to end the disease in India by 2025. Prof. Subhakar Kandi, while speaking about the newer diagnostic techniques, urged Indian physicians to utilize these services which are available free of cost under the government’s program.
Prof. Alladi Mohan, an authority on tuberculosis from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, detailed a road map for the diagnosis and treatment of extra pulmonary tuberculosis, while prof. Sridhar, director of Tambaram Institute for Tuberculosis, Chennai, spoke on the challenges in diagnosing and treating multidrug resistant tuberculosis.
Dr. Sumalatha, an epidemiologist for the Government of Telangana, spoke on the initiatives and action plans for TB-free Telangana. Dr. Prakash from KHPT Bangalore, a partner agency of the United States Agency for International Development, spoke about the various projects taken up by USAID supporting India’s efforts.
On July 24, during a seminar, AAPI leaders pledged to expand their efforts to more cities in India in partnership with USAID.
AAPI leaders, who were part of the seminar, included Dr. Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI; Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, president-elect of AAPI; and Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, vice president of AAPI.
Dr. Manoj Jain, who has been a part of this initiative by AAPI since its launch, thorugh video conferencing, shared the progress in involving local leaders to develop a roadmap on how to make more than the current ten cities TB-free: Indore, Bhopal, Rajkot, Sevek villages in Gujarat, Mumbai-Malad, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Nagpur, Varanasi and Lucknow.
AAPI and USAID, along with other NGOs, added the press release, will work to utilize the 100,000-strong network of Indian American physicians to support health programs in India, engage AAPI’s network of private charitable clinics for TB awareness, detect and treat, and explore opportunities for collaborations between the U.S. and Indian medical schools to exchange cutting-edge health care solutions.
For more information, visit: www.aapiusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.