The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and the Community Pure Water Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective of helping to provide clean drinking water to millions of people in India, the AAPI said in a Dec. 29 news release.
The MoU was signed under the leadership of AAPI’s Indian American past president Dr. Jagan Ailinani, according to the release.
The UN reports India’s ranking as 120th among 122 countries in the Water Quality Index, and approximately 70 percent of the water supply in India is likely contaminated, resulting in nearly 200,000 untimely deaths each year, besides irreversible debilitation and crippling economic burdens. Millions of rural Indians cannot even access water for hand washing, the AAPI release notes.
“AAPI has formed a strategic partnership with Community Pure Water to provide relief through implementation of AAPI’s Clean Drinking Water initiative in rural India; to engage CPW as turnkey provider and operator of Clean Drinking Water Projects proposed to be sponsored by AAPI’s members and network,” AAPI president Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda said in a statement.
The MoU states that AAPI and CPW will collaborate creatively to address health challenges in India, focusing primarily on providing clean drinking water services, and related programs such as water for hand washing and sanitation.
“The overall objective is to improve health of rural Indian communities that are impacted by waterborne diseases, by partnering to provision water purification plants in affected regions and thus to stem the spread of waterborne diseases,” Ailinani said.
The partners have come together with the shared goal of empowering India in the area of clean water.
According to AAPI president-elect Dr. Anupama Yeluru Gotimukula, AAPI will work to leverage membership, networks and resources in the United States and India to provide and facilitate funding, skills transfer, and knowledge building to support agreed upon activities, and consider additional projects to extend availability and affordability of clean drinking water to rural communities in various states in India.
Dr. Ravi Kolli, vice president of AAPI, said that the AAPI intends to work in four key areas: identifying sponsors; collaborating with various prestigious professional groups including medical societies, academic institutions, hospital systems and NGOs; leveraging the annual Global Healthcare Summit to educate and promote the key area related to this MoU; and engaging the AAPI supported 14 free clinics in India to disseminate awareness on the health benefit of using safe clean water.
AAPI member tax-deductible sponsorship of $7,000 per village of 500 households covers capital costs of water treatment plants totaling $5,000 as well as operating and annual maintenance cost for two years amounting to $2,000.
One-time setup expenses cover the installation and commissioning of a 500 LPH (liters per hour) five-stage water purification center. These include community awareness, operator training and skilling of technical staff.
Water purchases fully fund operation and maintenance costs after about two years. Each center can provide pure water year after year with no further donor funding after a year two, the release said.
India lacks adequate number of qualified oncology specialists that would like to partner with AAPI to provide medical, surgical and radiation oncologists to deliver quality cancer care. These specialists will spend from one to three months in Tata Cancer Centers in India. They will also provide tele-medicine consultations, the release said.
