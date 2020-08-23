Garnering support for Prop 16, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders held a virtual rally Aug. 12, joined by prominent AAPI leaders from across California.
At the event, Assemblymembers David Chiu and Ash Kalra were among the speakers, according to a news release.
Additionally, Tracy La, executive director of VietRise; Shikha Bhatnagar, executive director of the South Asian Network; and Commissioner Manufou Liaiga-Anoa’i of the County of San Mateo Commission on the Status of Women, served as panelists.
Prop 16 would repeal Prop 209, a ban on affirmative action in public employment, education and contracting that was passed in 1996.
The California Asian and Pacific Islander Caucus of the state Legislature consists of AAPI state legislators and seeks to increase AAPI participation and representation in all levels of government.
The API Legislative Caucus actively supports Prop 16 and joins a broad coalition of over 500 API groups, community-based organizations, faith groups, elected officials and opinion leaders throughout California, the release said.
API Caucus chair Chiu opened the rally stating that, “By taking into account race, we will actually achieve a society of equal opportunity for all.”
Chiu pointed out that data has proven this to be true, but he knows it from personal experience, the release added.
“Speaking for myself,” he says, “I would not have been elected into office or in public policy or politics but for an affirmative action program when I was 19 that encouraged kids of color, students of color, to enter public policy careers.”
Kalra echoed this thought and made it personal,
“I think about this in terms of making sure that all of us have opportunities, that everyone’s children have opportunities,” the Indian American official said.
For him, Prop 16 creates an equitable California and “is about overturning years of holding back our opportunity and our potential,” the release added.
The virtual panel consisted of three powerful AAPI women who addressed the positive impact Prop 16 will have on the entire Asian American community.
“This is a time more than ever for unity, for solidarity based on the self determination of our communities,” said La, who acknowledged the falsehood that affirmative action hurts the AAPI community. “There is a myth that there is a lack of resources out there that people need to succeed, but that’s not true. There is an abundance of resources out there.”
Bhatnagar from the South Asian Network agreed saying, “The truth of the matter is that we are also discriminated against and are also victims of racism, and Prop 16 will help address that because race does matter.”
The virtual rally was attended by nearly 200 participants eager to learn how they can create change within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Support from AAPI legislators, educators and community leaders opened meaningful discussion on the need of Prop 16’s passage.
With less than 80 days away from Election Day, support from across all communities is crucial to ensure equity in California, the release said.
Supporters of Prop 16 represents a broad coalition of over 200 AAPI groups, elected leaders and diverse groups, association and community leaders dedicated to equality, equal opportunity and an equitable California, the release added.
