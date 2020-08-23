File photo of Massachusetts Institute of Technology students and activists holding signs during a rally supporting affirmative action held at the MIT student center March 18, 2003 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On Aug. 12, Indian Americans Ash Kalra and Shikha Bhatnagar participated in a virtual rally in support of Prop 16, which seeks to repeal Prop 209, a ban on affirmative action in public employment, education and contracting that was passed in 1996. (Douglas McFadd/Getty Images)