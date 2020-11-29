The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently announced the sudden passing of Dr. Mukul Chandra, who died last month from complications brought on by the coronavirus.
“We are deeply saddened and disheartened at the passing away of Dr. Mukul Chandra, a cardiologist and network wellbeing advocate,” Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, AAPI president, said in a statement.
Chandra passed away peacefully at the Cleveland Clinic in the presence of his family on Oct. 18, the AAPI release said.
The Indian American physician graduated from MS University in Baroda, India, and completed further trainings at SGPGI Lucknow, India; Hadassah University Hospital Ein Kerem - Jerusalem, Israel; and Emory University, Atlanta. He completed his cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Chandra served as medical director of Cardiac Preventive Care and Research and was the vice chair of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Miami Valley Hospital. He also was an assistant clinical professor at Wright State University. He was the recipient of the 2008 AHA Distinguished Achievement Award and the Health Care Hero and Innovator of the Year Award from the Dayton Business Journal.
Chandra is survived by his wife Arti, son Shubham, and daughter Aayushi.
“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your tremendous support through last seven months. Your support through calls, prayers and positive thoughts have provided great comfort to the family and friends through this difficult journey,” the family acknowledged in a report.
There are about 80,000 practicing Indian American physicians who are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. In addition, there are around 40,000 medical students, residents, and fellows of Indian origin in this country who are supporting many of the hospitals affected by the pandemic, the AAPI said.
