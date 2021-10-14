The 15th annual Global Healthcare Summit 2022, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be held at Hotel Avasa in Hyderabad, India, from Jan. 5-7, 2022, according to a press release.
“Harnessing the power of Indian doctors worldwide, the AAPI Global Healthcare Summit platform has evolved with the support of prominent global and Indian medical associations,” says Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, Indian American president of AAPI. “The theme for the summit this year is ‘Prevention Is Better Than Cure Through Technology, Telemedicine & Transformation’ and we want to coordinate and collaborate all our resources towards helping India emerge stronger and healthier.”
According to Gotimukula, “Senior leaders from leading healthcare organizations such as pharmaceuticals, device and medical equipment manufacturers and major medical teaching institutions, hospitals and from the ministries – Health, External/Overseas Affairs – and regulatory bodies are collaborating with AAPI with the ultimate goal to provide access to high quality and affordable healthcare to all people of India.”
Chronic diseases, notably, diabetes, cardiovascular, hypertension, COPD, oncology, maternal and infant mortality, and emerging ones – trauma and head injury, transplant and minimally invasive robotic surgeries – are only some of those that are going to be covered during this summit. An exclusive Healthcare CEO forum will bring the healthcare industry perspective, with senior government officials providing the legislative information. Hands-on workshops will provide supervised skill transfer.
“Physicians and delegates from different parts of the world will come together, facilitating exchange of knowledge, cutting edge technology and best practices in protecting and promoting healthcare,” said Dr. Udaya Shivangi, chair of AAPI GHS USA 2021.
Dr. Ravi Kolli, president-elect of AAPI, said, “Healthcare in India is one of the largest sectors, in terms of revenue and employment. India is making significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and is building modern medical facilities throughout India. Indian doctors have made tremendous progress in the 21st century and India is now being touted as a medical tourism hub.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.