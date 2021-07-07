The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin held its annual convention — albeit mostly virtual with a select group of people joining the group at the Atlanta, Georgia-based event — with outgoing president Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda declaring in his farewell address that the association is situated nicely as it transitions to new president Dr. Anupama Gotimukula.
“I am happy to declare that AAPI is stronger and is going to be in safe hands as I pass on the traditional gavel to Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, the new president of AAPI,” Jonnalagadda said at his July 4 address from the OMINI Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jonnalagadda, who had assumed office a year ago during a virtual convention, told the AAPI delegates, “Despite the Covid pandemic and the many challenges AAPI had to face, I am proud of the many accomplishments under my leadership. I am grateful for the immense and life changing moments, probably the best of my life ever, that came with my association with and leading AAPI,” an AAPI news release said.
“Working with many physicians motivated me to be a better physician myself. I understood the higher meaning of being a physician, especially even more now during the COVID pandemic. AAPI has given me so much — networking, advocacy, and education – and I am honored to serve this noble organization.”
Jonnalagadda expressed gratitude to his executive committee members, including Gotimukula; Dr. Ravi Kolli, vice president; Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, secretary of AAPI; Dr. Satish Kathula, treasurer of AAPI; Dr. Sajani Shah, chair of AAPI’s board of trustees; Dr. Ami Baxi, YPS president; Dr. Kinjal Solanki, MSRF president; and Dr. Surendra Purohit, chair of AAPI Charitable Foundation.
The outgoing president also enumerated several programs under his leadership AAPI had undertaken in the past year.
AAPI has been actively involved in community awareness programs like Obesity Prevention, sharing medical knowledge at the weekly webinars on team building activities such as the Share a Blanket program, medical education programs such as CPR training, and educating the public and creating awareness on healthcare issues, the release notes.
AAPI has raised over $5 million towards COVID-19 relief funds for India and has purchased, shipped and coordinated with local authorities the supply and distribution of medical supplies to several parts of India.
AAPI has shipped over a thousand oxygen generators, masks, PPPs and essential supplies, and the pipeline will continue until the pandemic is overcome, the release noted.
“AAPI will continue to be an active player in crafting the delivery of healthcare in the most efficient manner in the United States and India. We will strive for equity in healthcare delivery globally. We will be able to take AAPI to stability, unity, growth and greater achievements,” the outgoing president continued.
Gotimukula will lead AAPI as its president in the year 2021-2022, representing the interests of the over 100,000 Indian American physicians and fellows in the United States.
In her inaugural address after she was administered the oath of office, Gotimukula vowed to make AAPI a premium healthcare leader, primarily focusing to improve and reform the current healthcare system and help towards making a better healthcare model for the patients; create awareness projects on major chronic diseases burdening our health care system through lifestyle modifications; establish a support system to members going through racial discrimination in the U.S.; support AAPI legislative efforts to make healthcare better and affordable to all; and promote charitable activities globally.
While acknowledging and thanking “our founding members and all the past leadership of AAPI who contributed to the growth of the organization,” the fourth woman president of AAPI in the nearly four decades-old history of AAPI said, “We stand on the shoulders of our predecessors, who fought the good fight in bringing AAPI to where we stand today; vibrant, strong, healthcare heroes being recognized and valued by our peers, communities and most importantly the patients. We are the largest ethnic physician organization in the United States and help to elevate the voice of Indian Americans everywhere.”
Stating that healthcare professionals have made a significant difference in fighting this pandemic, the incoming president said that the “AAPI and our members have been on the frontlines serving patients, working with local public health authorities donating and distributing resources such as PPEs, critical hospital supplies as well as most recently providing much needed oxygen concentrators and ventilators in India. You are truly healthcare heroes who stood up and risked your lives to SERVE when it was most needed.”
A resident of San Antonio, Texas, Gotimukula is a board-certified pediatric anesthesiologist, practicing since 2007, is affiliated with Christus Santa Rosa, Baptist and Methodist Healthcare systems in San Antonio.
The AAPI convention kicked off its weekend-long festivities July 2, during which it paid tributes to the ‘COVID-19 warriors’, who stood on the frontlines and sacrificed their time, and in some cases, their lives, to help the population through the global pandemic.
“Remembering and memorializing the brave AAPI warriors and thousands of healthcare workers who have sacrificed their lives at the service of humanity, especially during the deadly COVID pandemic is the major theme during the convention,” Jonnalagadda said. “This convention is a tribute to those who have lost their lives and to the frontline medical professionals who are at the forefront, combating the pandemic around the globe,” he added.
Dr. Smitha Lodha, widow of Dr. Ajay Lodha, addressed the AAPI members, thanking them for their support as the late president of AAPI suffered COVID-related complications and succumbed to the deadly virus.
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the event called Indian American physicians as the “real heroes.”
In her inaugural address, Dr. Swati Vijay Kulkarni, Consul General of India in Atlanta, who is a physician by profession, described the Indian American physician community as a “testament to the greatest growth story” of Indian Americans.
During a special appearance at the convention July 2, popular Bollywood actor Pooja Batra flew in from India to be with the physicians, acknowledging their commitment and dedication to serve humanity, especially during the pandemic.
The Women’s Forum led by Drs. Anjana Samadhar, Uma Jonnalagadda and Udaya Shivangi featured eminent women leaders, and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, delivered the keynote address, shared her inspiring and daring personal life story with the audience.
“My new life actually started from running away from home,” at the age of 17 from Haryana to Mumbai, Sherawat said, according to the release.
Entertainment at the convention included a Bollywood Hungama ‘Dhum Dhama Dhum’, artists Vidya Vox and Ravi Drums, and a traditional Dandiya Raas by AAPI’s own ‘Garba King’ Dr. Dhiren Buch with live music by Aradhana Music Group of Los Angeles.
World renowned fashion designer Ghazala Khan choreographed a fashion show by local artists and a ‘Mehfil E Khaas’ provided AAPI members and families a platform to showcase their talents impromptu, in music, dance, jokes and Shero Shayari in an informal setting, it said.
A totally new feature at the convention was the RealAssets Webinar on crypto currencies, featuring blockchain and cryptocurrency experts, who explained the paradigm shift taking place from regular finance to blockchain based cryptocurrencies, platforms and ecosystems.
Additionally at the convention was Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, author of “Hollywood to the Himalayas,” who delivered a spiritual discourse and offered the audience a mantra which she called CURED — Connection, Understand, Reconnect, Equanimity and Devotion.
The concluding day of the convention had the usual pomp and show displayed in music and dance by the local organizing committee of the convention headed by Dr. Sreeni Gangasani.
More details can be found by visiting www.aapiconvention.org or www.aapiusa.org.
