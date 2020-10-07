The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Sept. 28 held a mini convention in Chicago, during which India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged the association to build collaborations in research and development to address multiple health issues in the South Asian country.
“I congratulate the leadership of AAPI and the members for your great contributions to India, your motherland and the United States, your adopted land,” the event’s chief guest Naidu stated.
Referring to the convention, Naidu said, “This is not just an event but a showcase of a critical health mission that will empower us greatly to tide over the crippling effects of this pandemic.”
Naidu applauded the association for being a dynamic body, spearheading legislative agendas and influencing the advancement of medical care, not only in the U.S. but across the globe.
He said he was also glad to know that AAPI’s mission for India is to play an important role in making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all people of India.
It is indeed a laudable objective as both accessibility and affordability are the need of the hour, especially in a vast developing country like India with a huge population of middle class and lower middle class, Naidu said.
India is now facing a huge challenge in the form of rising antibiotic resistance, AAPI noted in its news release.
Naidu at the event urged the AAPI fraternity to share information and collaborate with their Indian counterparts and the Indian Medical Association, which he said will help in devising an effective strategy to combat antibiotic resistance.
AAPI’s immediate past president and chief organizer of the convention Dr. Suresh Reddy said the convention was basically organized as the “Volunteers Recognition Ceremony” to honor all the hundreds of volunteers within the association who have worked in 2019 and 2020, especially through the pandemic.
At the mini convention, AAPI released a coffee table book chronicling the history of the association.
Other main guests at the event included Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar, and Dr. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India.
Describing Indian American physicians as the “Best of America,” Krishnamoorthi praised them for their dedication and skills.
Kumar acknowledged with gratitude the contributions of Indian American physicians, especially during the pandemic. He referred to AAPI members writing over 1,000 prescriptions to stranded visitors and students from India during the Covid pandemic.
Other events included in the convention were: experts in their respective areas of expertise shared their knowledge; a talk on ‘Physician Wellness: Stress and Burnout’; a CME on “A Global Health Topic: Learnings for India’s Health System”; and a session on Surgical Management of Intracerebral Hemorrhage.
In his message to the Indian American physicians calling for unity, AAPI president Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda said, “When we come together for AAPI events we meet as friends. We interact with one another with respect, acknowledging the unique qualities and background, each one comes from. We respect their languages, religions, regional backgrounds and work together for what AAPI stands for.”
