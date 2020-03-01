The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently held its Spring Governing Body Meeting during which Dr. Sajani Shah was named chair of the association's board of trustees.
Shah, an Indian American physician, and the first ever from the Young Physicians Section, will hold the seat for the year 2020-21.
Shah is a surgeon from Boston, Massachusetts, who specializes in minimally invasive bariatric surgery. She earned her executive MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Currently, she is serving as the chief of minimally invasive bariatric/surgery and is the medical director of the weight and wellness, obesity treatment program in New England.
Shah is an assistant professor of surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine. She was also a president of IMANE, a subchapter of AAPI. She has been serving as a member of the AAPI board of trustees since 2018.
More than 150 AAPI members and leaders from across the country attended the Feb. 8 event in Long Island, New York
During his inaugural address, Dr. Suresh Reddy gave an overview of the accomplishments under his leadership of AAPI in the past 200 days as president.
“As I look back to the past 200 days since we assumed office, leading American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, representing over 100,000 enthusiastic and cohesive group of physicians and fellows of Indian Origin, I am extremely happy to state that we have accomplished several and are on way to fulfill our promises and commitment to take AAPI to the next level,” Reddy said, according to a news release.
Reddy highlighted the Global Health Care Summit held in Hyderabad, Continuing Medical Education, active involvement/participation of Young Physicians, three successful voyages to the Antarctica, the Obesity Awareness campaign in India, Argentina; and in the U.S., its Share a Blanket program; Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., and several new initiatives in India, among others.
