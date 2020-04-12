Responding to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, among its other initiatives the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, the largest Indian American medical association in the United States, has embarked on yet another mission. “While COVID-19 continues to disrupt life around the globe, AAPI is committed to helping its tens of thousands of members across the U.S. and others across the globe, as concerned physicians witnessing the growing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our society, healthcare system and economy, AAPI has launched the Plasma Drive from patients who have been cured of COVID-19 and are now with no corona-virus related symptoms for at least the past two weeks,” Dr. Suresh Reddy, president of AAPI, announced last week.
Dr. Seema Arora, chairwoman of AAPI’s board of trustees, pointed to some of the other effective initiatives by AAPI that include: Offering regular tele-conference calls which have been attended by over 3,000 physicians from across the United States; collaborations with other national international and government organizations such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, National Council of Asian Indian Americans, GAPIO, BAPIO and Australian Indian Medical Graduates Association, in efforts to educate and inform physicians and the public about the virus, to prevent and treat people with the affected by corona virus.
Another major initiative of AAPI has been the “Donate a Mask” program, under the leadership of Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, president-elect of AAPI; Dr. Sajani Shah, chairwoman-elect of AAPI’s board of directors; and Dr. Ami Baxi. The Task Force on Masks has been busy securing resources and identifying the hospitals and sending the supply of Masks/PPE directly to those in needed.
Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, vice president of AAPI, said in a press release that the Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 and may be able to donate plasma to help current patients with serious or immediately life threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.
The Red Cross has been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of these products to hospitals treating patients in need.
Clinicians who is interested in receiving convalescent plasma, or want to refer potential donors, should visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html
