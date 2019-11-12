The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and its new leader Dr. Suresh Reddy have been in office for 100 days, and the new president spoke on the milestone.
“As I look back to the past 100 days since we assumed office, leading American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, representing over 100,000 enthusiastic and cohesive group of physicians and fellows of Indian origin, I am extremely happy to state that we have kept our promise,” Reddy declared.
Reddy said that, in his inaugural address, he had promised “to align all the energies to make AAPI an enormous force, committing to take the more than three decades old organization to the new heights and bring all the AAPI Chapters, Regions, Members of the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees to work cohesively and unitedly for the success of AAPI and the realization of its noble mission, bringing in increased dignity, decency, professionalism and eliteness into the organization, and thus elevate the already existing stand.”
In the past 100 days Reddy has been in office, he and his team have worked hard to realize the goals they set for themselves, taking AAPI to greater heights, he said.
“I am grateful to the AAPI members and leaders who have entrusted me with the task of leading AAPI,” said Reddy, who along with his team took office during the AAPI annual convention July 6.
Under the leadership of Reddy, AAPI is financially stronger than ever before, the release said.
“Moving the ship towards financial stability, we have secured funds not only for this year, but for the next three years. Significantly reduced AAPI office expense,” Reddy said.
Being active and making the vibrant physicians body visible and meaningful to it members, Reddy and his team have undertaken numerous programs and activities, the release said.
The most important of the numerous initiatives was the highly successful AAPI’s Historic 13th Annual Global Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad.
At GHS, AAPI rededicated its vision and mission to strengthen the early detection and treatment of TB. AAPI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the HealthNet Global Limited.
Led by Reddy, the national AAPI Leaders have been travelling across the country to interact with and listen to members and leaders of the AAPI Regional Chapters. “We will continue to work together knowing that collaboration and cooperation is essential among AAPI leadership that all members of the lead team speak and act in one voice,” said Reddy.
