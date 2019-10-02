The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently attended a U.S.-India Leaders’ Summit during which it led a healthcare debate.
The growing influence of physicians of Indian American heritage has rendered the AAPI’s role as vital among members and among lawmakers, the association noted in a Sept. 19 news release.
In this context, AAPI notes, and as the nation continues its debate on reforming of the healthcare system in the nation, the association has taken on itself yet another role to become a part of policy making.
Led by Dr. Suresh Reddy, association president, the AAPI led the discussions on ways to make healthcare delivery affordable, accessible and efficient at the first ever U.S.-India Leaders’ Summit Sept. 18 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
The entire leadership of AAPI was present at the daylong summit by the U.S.-based International Leaders’ Summit at the U.S.-India Leaders’ Summit to discuss policies addressing America's skyrocketing healthcare costs, trade and security threats impacting both nations with a combined population of 1.6 billion people.
Addressed by Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Amit Kumar, the summit was attended by U.S. lawmakers, policy makers, media leaders, corporate and healthcare industry leaders, and leaders of global financial institutions, who debated on ways to make healthcare affordable, accessible and high quality.
Reddy pointed out how without money and insurance, millions of people around the world are denied life-saving medical treatment, while in the United States, they get the treatment first and financial ability is addressed after the patient is given the treatment.
AAPI president-elect Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda highlighted the role of government in 10 areas in improving health care quality and safety in the United States.
Dr. Ravi Kolli, secretary of AAPI, referred to the issues of shortage of MDs; a growing aging population; chronic healthcare problems; and reimbursement of primary care.
Dr. Sampat Shivangi, chair of the AAPI Legislative Committee, drew the attention of the delegates about H-1B visas for physicians, reminding them of the concerted efforts with several U.S. senators on the need to pass the Bill 260 in the Senate.
Among others who were part of the discussion included Dr. Raghu Lolabhattu, Dr. Raj Bhayani and several other AAPI leaders. Joel Anand Samy, co-founder and president of the International Leaders’ Summit, in his welcome address, set the tone for a more engaging relationship between the two nations.
The International Leaders Summit, a U.S.-based think tank, is dedicated to presenting principled public policies and pro-growth solutions based on the foundational rule of law which protects life, liberty and private property.
The independent think tank leads a coalition of principled leaders within America and in partnering countries to strengthen the rule of law, advance economic freedom, address healthcare reforms, expand free and fair trade and to secure peace through strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.