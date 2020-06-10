Several Asian American celebrities joined Indian American actor Maulik Pancholy May 18 at the second annual Asian American and Pacific Islander National Day Against Bullying and Hate, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of Indian American actors were in the mix at the event, including Kal Penn, best known for the “Harold and Kumar” franchise; “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi; Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever”; and Punam Patel, who played Kim Laghari in HBO’s series “Special.” Other notables included John Cho, who played Harold to Penn’s Kumar; Randall Park and Hudson Yang from “Fresh Off the Boat.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, at the event.
Journalist Helen Zia, who investigated the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, one of the first-known Asian American hate crimes, also attended the event, which was held on Chin’s 65th birth date and in his memory. Chin was beaten to death on the night of his bachelor party, by two white auto factory workers who mistook him for being Japanese and blamed him for the collapse of the auto manufacturing industry in the U.S.
“Vincent’s murder is so starkly similar to what we’re seeing today,” said Zia. “All of us cherish the support we got from African Americans. White supremacists were telling us we couldn’t unite, but it did happen.”
Seven days after the virtual event, Minnesota resident George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American male, was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to the victim’s neck and held it there for nearly nine minutes. Floyd repeatedly said: “I can’t breathe,” until he became unconscious. His death has fueled large protests across the nation, uniting people from all communities to protest against police brutality.
Pancholy is the co-founder of Act to Change, which aims to stem hate violence and school bullying. Pancholy’s first young adult novel, “The Best at It,” tells the tale of Rahul Kapoor, who is bullied at school as he grapples with his sexual identity.
According to Act to Change, more than half of Asian Americans report being bullied at school. Two-thirds of Sikh American students have faced harassment or bullying, and half of Muslim American students also report being bullied because of their religion.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., Asian Americans have reported more than 1,900 hate crimes, including several that included physical violence. The spike in hate crimes is attributed to attackers harming people they believe to be Chinese for allegedly bringing and spreading the virus. President Donald Trump has fanned the flames of anti-Asian American xenophobia by repeatedly referring to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus.”
“We are being asked to prove we are American. We are American, but we are being taken to task for what happens a world away,” said actor Daniel Dae Kim.
“As a kid, I had an idea of what being American was. It meant suppressing some parts of my culture that I really loved,” said Pancholy. “I want to form a community where all people can celebrate who they are.”
Jagannathan, who plays a classic Indian American mother on “Never Have I Ever,” said when Indian Americans are represented in media, “we are the comic relief, the punch line. None of our struggles, none of our pain is ever represented,” said Jagannathan, adding that such roles allow audiences to reduce the Indian American community to “bit players,” and “cartoons.”
Patel talked about being overweight as a target for bullying, even by her own family members. “My whole life, I’ve been chubby and curvy. All my aunties and uncles would comment on it: ‘That’s a beautiful shade of yellow you’re wearing, but you’ve gained weight.’”
“Fat and curvy women are literally the butt of jokes in media,” she said.
Penn worked with Pancholy in President Barack Obama’s White House, in the Office of Public Engagement. Act to Change started in the Obama White House, after Cho penned an essay for The Los Angeles Times about watching his co-star get frisked by the Transportation Security Administration at every airport while they were on tour to promote “Harold and Kumar.”
“Two men of color on a press tour – such a high moment – and then you get a gut punch,” said Penn. “Every single time, they said it was random.”
Lakshmi talked about being raped as a child and her fear of telling anyone, even her mother. She also talked about her new show,” Taste of the Nation.”
“It is my answer to all the vilification of immigrants. Everything that brings us together is via food,” she said.
