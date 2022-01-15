The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin on Jan. 9 organized a Cervical Cancer Vaccine Camp at Tanvir Hospital in Hyderabad, India, as part of the Indian American organization’s ongoing 15th annual Global Healthcare Summit 2022, Anupama Gotimukula, AAPI president, said.
The Global Healthcare Summit 2002 was inaugurated Jan. at Hotel Avasa in Hyderabad by India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, virtually. In his address, he said, “With numerous initiatives, AAPI has come a long way since its inception and has proved to be beneficial not only to Indian-origin American physicians, but to Indian healthcare as well.”
“January is #CervicalCancer Awareness Month! In coordination with the local organizers of the GHS, AAPI donated the funds for HPV vaccination, a total of 200 doses of the vaccine, for 100 children from the state of Telangana on Jan. 9,” said Meher Medavaram, an organizer of the program. “AAPI’s this new initiative through education and awareness programs is aimed at helping save millions of lives in India,” she added.
“GHS 2022, which has initiated several new programs benefitting India, has become an effective forum to educate and create awareness about deadly diseases that are preventable,” Udhaya Shivangi, chair of AAPI GHS 2022, said. “If vaccination programs are effectively implemented, approximately 90 percent of invasive cervical cancer cases worldwide could be prevented, in addition to the majority of precancerous lesions.”
(0) comments
