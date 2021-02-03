American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin immediate past president Dr. Suresh Reddy has a vision for his future: public office.
The Indian American former AAPI head has announced he is running for a trustee seat in Oak Brook, Ill.
“With the objective of giving back to the community, utilizing my talents, skills and experiences for the greater good of the community, which has always been my passion, I have decided to run for political office: to be a trustee of my hometown,” Reddy said in a statement announcing his candidacy.
Reddy will be among six candidates running for a trustee seat, of which the town has three openings.
Having a population of nearly 10,000 people, the city of Oak Brook is located 15 miles west of the Chicago Loop and is served by a network of major federal, state, and county roads including the Tri-State Tollway system, the East-West Tollway and the Eisenhower Expressway.
Reddy comes with immense experiences and proven leadership, according to his campaign.
He grew up in the suburbs of Hyderabad. A financial conservator, Reddy always had a passion for “uniting and bringing people together,” a release said.
“I always had a strong passion for bringing a positive outlook and giving back to the community,” Reddy notes.
He completed his advanced medical training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School and has stayed on the Harvard faculty for more than a decade where he had also served as chief of interventional neuroradiology.
Subsequently, Reddy and family moved to Chicago which has now become his home.
“My mantra is: ‘If you don’t lead, someone else will lead you. If you don’t pick the right leader, the wrong leader will pick you.’ And as my good friend U.S. Congressman Raja (Krishnamoorthi) says, and if you are not on the table, you will be on the menu,” Reddy recalled.
Leading an organization that represents more than 100,000 Indian American physicians and fellows in the U.S., being their voice and providing a forum to its members to collectively work together to meet their diverse needs has been a major challenge.
Reddy, as president of AAPI, has been right on task and has devoted the past year leading AAPI to stability and greater heights, the release said.
He has devoted a greater part of his life to numerous initiatives within the United States, in addition to serving his people back in India.
As part of his community service, Reddy has facilitated and organized numerous health camps and workshops, with special emphasis on CPR training and obesity prevention in conjunction with Chicago Medical Society.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reddy facilitated more than a hundred webinars and health awareness events. He facilitated honoring more than 10,000 nurses who work selflessly in the line of duty against COVID in over 100 hospitals in over 40 states including Alaska.
His foresight and leadership was appreciated as AAPI became the first major organization to call for universal masking. AAPI provided free masks to thousands of health care workers. AAPI has also stood against racial discrimination.
Oak Brook Mayor Dr. Gopal Lalmalani and trustee Moin Saiyed have been strongly supporting Reddy, the release said.
Reddy is urging the residents of Oak Brook to sign up for a mail-in ballot, given the pandemic and keeping everyone’s safety in mind.
If you are a registered voter, apply for the mail in ballot at https://www.dupageco.org/Election/VoteByMail/.
Once you apply, Reddy says to email him at reddyforoakbrook@gmail.com so he can ensure you receive the ballot.
The election for the Oak Brook, Illinois, trustee position is April 6.
