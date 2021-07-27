CHICAGO – On the occasion of the upcoming 75th Independence Day of India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, the largest ethnic organization in the United States representing nearly 100,000 Indian American physicians, is launching an initiative with Bitcare, “AAPI Blood Donation and Stem Cell Drive,” from Aug. 15 onwards in 75 cities, Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, Indian American president of AAPI, announced here July 26.
The campaign is being launched in response to the national need for blood, especially as the Covid pandemic ravages the world, according to a press release.
“I want to thank the dozens of AAPI chapters and in cities and towns across the United States, who have confirmed and have started planning to organize the event in several states,” said Meher Medavram, chair of AAPI’s Blood Donation Initiative. The launch event will take place here Aug. 7.
Dr. Ravi Kolli, president-elect of AAPI, a board certified psychiatrist with Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, urged “potential blood donors to donate blood to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Your donation is needed now to prevent delays in patient care. Help overcome the severe blood shortage.”
“As we all know our blood banks are deprived of products and another wave of COVID is rapidly increasing,” pointed out Gotimukula, who has vowed to make AAPI a premium healthcare leader, primarily focusing to improve and reform the current healthcare system and work towards making a better healthcare model for patients.
For more details to organize a Blood Donation Drive in your city/town/region, please contact: Vijaya Kodali, AAPI Office Manager, at: vkodali@aapiusa.org.
