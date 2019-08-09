The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently concluded its 13th annual Global Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad during which it left the event-goers with a commitment to give back to the motherland of India.
The summit, held from July 21 through July 23 and organized by AAPI in collaboration with the government of India, BAPIO and GAPIO, as well as host alumni chapters, had participation from some of the world’s most well-known physicians, and industry leaders.
Attended by over 100 opinion leaders and expert speakers from many countries across the globe, the summit presented to the more than 1,000 physicians in attendance with cutting edge scientific findings as these relate to clinical practice, representing major centers of excellence, institutions and professional associations are represented by the invited chairs and speakers, AAPI said in a news release.
“Let us develop a structural relationship between AAPI and the government of India,” India’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the international delegates. “It is your love for your motherland that has brought you here today.”
Vardhan proposed that each AAPI member return to one’s place of birth and identify the local needs of the place and invest one’s time and resources and talents and skills there in order to make a positive impact on the health of your native place.
“If AAPI has a project in its efforts to enhance the healthcare system in India, the Ministry of Health will collaborate and provide all possible support to it,” Vardhan promised the AAPI delegates.
Among the highlights of the summit included training to first responders, a CEO forum, CMEs, the first-ever med quiz, cultural events, interactive roundtables, clinical practice workshops and meet-the-expert sessions, as well as a women’s forum.
A major theme and focus of the summit was on women’s health, the news release said.
A team of physicians, comprising of Indian American women leaders of AAPI, including Drs. Uma Jonnalagadda, Soumya Neravelta, Stella Gandhi, Swati Yalamnchi and Pooja Kinkhabawala led the sessions on women’s healthcare needs.
According to Jonnalagadda, president-elect of AAPI, the scientific program of the summit was developed by leading experts with the contributions of a stellar Scientific Advisory Board and International Scientific Committee, while the event featuring plenary sessions, interactive round-tables, clinical practice workshops, and meet the expert sessions.
The AAPI also touted its first-ever med quiz for medical students from medical colleges throughout Telangana.
“The essence of AAPI is educational,” Dr. Ravi Kolli, secretary of AAPI, noted. “That translates into numerous programs that AAPI has planned to motivate med students, physicians, academicians and researchers to excel and master their areas of work.”
Each medical school chose and sent five medical students, representing each year of medical school study. These students competed with students from other med schools. The winners at the preliminary rounds competed in the semifinals and finals at the summit.
The winners were awarded citations and cash prizes by AAPI and local organizers. A group of five students from Rangaraya Medical School won the coveted first prize that won them cash prizes, citations and stethoscopes.
The Women’s Forum featured many successful women, who shared with the AAPI delegates their own stories of growing up and facing challenges with conviction and courage, and who have become role models for other women around the world. Bollywood actor Jaya Prada was the keynote speaker.
The cutting edge 15 hours of CMEs attracted more than 150 AAPI delegates from the U.S., the release said. The topics broadly covered the recent advances in medicine. The participants were enthusiastic in learning the common topics like management of anaphylaxis, head injuries, stroke, sleep apnea, infections and facial attractiveness, among others, it said.
Additionally, the summit featured a tuberculosis awareness seminar focused on recent advances in the TB epidemic.
AAPI along with the USAID, which was represented by Deputy Consul General of the U.S. in Hyderabad Eric Alexander, recommitted its mission to eradicate TB from India by 2025.
AAPI continues its focus on women’s education, especially in rural India. The summit this year focused on preventive health, targeting rural health, women’s health and providing special CPR trainings that equipped first responders to help save lives, the release said.
The grand finale of the summit featured a gala night. Among the entertainment included several blind children performing dances both classical and modern, as well as music and melodious songs.
“With the changing trends and statistics in healthcare, both in India and U.S., we are refocusing our mission and vision, AAPI will continue to make a positive meaningful impact on the healthcare delivery system both in the U.S. and in India,” AAPI president Dr. Suresh Reddy said at the conclusion of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.