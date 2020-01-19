The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Jan. 7 announced that it will host the 14th edition of its Global Healthcare Summit in Visakhapatnam in January 2021.
The summit will span Jan. 1 through Jan. 3, AAPI president-elect Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda said at a kickoff event in the host city, AAPI noted in a news release.
“The focus of the 14th edition of the annual Global Healthcare Summit 2021 in the state of Andhra Pradesh will be an India-centric approach with emphasis on Hepatitis Eradication, and India’s contributions for a cost-effective healthcare delivery, serving the many healthcare needs of our motherland, India,” Jonnalagadda said.
AAPI president Dr. Suresh Reddy said noted at the event that the association has made significant contributions, seeking to address several issues affecting the healthcare system in India.
“We have been working with the Government of India and several local organizations, helping with the issue of Traumatic Brain Injury and raising the importance and awareness on smoking cessation,” Reddy noted.
Jonnalagadda, who will assume charge as the president of AAPI in July, said the summit is planned to be organized by AAPI, one of the largest ethnic and Indian American medical associations in the United States in collaboration with several professional medical associations, academic institutions and the government of India.
During the visit to India, an AAPI delegation led by Jonnalagadda met with Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and invited him to be the chief guest at the summit.
Packed with strategic planning sessions such as the much anticipated CEO Forum, Women’s Forum, Launching of Free Health Clinic, First Responders Training, CMEs, promoting Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine Education, Research Contest, Medical Quiz, Cultural Events, pre and post visits for delegates, the summit is expected to be one with the greatest impact and significant contributions towards harnessing the power of international Indian diaspora to bring the most innovative, efficient, cost effective healthcare solutions to India, the news release said.
