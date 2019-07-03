The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin announced its 37th annual AAPI Convention and Scientific Assembly will be held July 3 through July 7 and will feature a number of high-profile individuals.
The convention, to take place at the Omni Atlanta at CNN Center and Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, is expected to have more than 2,000 delegates, mostly Indian Americans, according to the association in a June 30 news release.
“The 37th Annual AAPI Convention & Scientific Assembly will offer an intimate setting that will facilitate our ability to convoy cutting-edge research and CME, promote personal, professional and business relationships, and display ethnic items,” AAPI president Dr. Naresh Parikh said in a statement. “The convention is filled with cutting-edge CMEs, product theaters, women’s forum, great entertainment from Bollywood and local talent and lot more.”
Among those expected to be present at the convention include Shri Sadhguru, Shankar Mahadevan, Kapil Dev and Preity Zinta, AAPI said.
Sadhguru, recognized around the world for his pioneering efforts to nurture global harmony, will lead an Isha Foundation Spiritual Forum during the convention.
Some of the major themes as part of the CME sessions include: Pursuit of Happiness In Medicine; Burnout Prevention and Wellness in Physicians; Easy Life of a Hospitalist: An Illusion; and Meditation and Mindfulness, the news release said.
Mahadevan, an award-winning Bollywood playback singer, is all set to take the delegates by storm during the convention, as he and his troupe will perform live.
Dev, the popular cricket star who won India the World Cup, will be the keynote speaker at the convention. In addition, he will sign a coffee table book on Sikhism.
Zinta, the famous Bollywood actor, will be the keynote speaker at the much-anticipated women’s forum, which has come to be a popular agenda item at every convention.
In addition, there will be, for the first time, a Youth Public Speaking Competition and the much anticipated and appreciated “AAPI Has Got Talent” where the AAPI members showcase their talents before their colleagues.
Continuing Medical Education and non-CME seminars by experts in their fields will provide comprehensive and current reviews and guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of various disease states to reduce morbidity and mortality and achieve cost effective quality care outcomes, it said.
At the end of the activity, it is expected that attendees will gain an understanding of the causation, diagnosis and the best clinical practices for the management of the diverse group of diseases discussed during this program.
The annual convention this year is being organized by AAPI’s Atlanta chapter, headed by Dr. Sreeni Gangasani.
“This meeting offers a rich educational program featuring the latest scientific research and advances in clinical practice. In addition, physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country will convene to develop health policy agendas and encourage legislative priorities for the upcoming year,” Gangasani said.
