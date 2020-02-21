The AAPI Victory Fund Feb. 18 held an early voting event in Las Vegas, Nevada, with presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The standing-room only event was attended by Ambassador Gary Locke and AAPI community leaders and voters, according to a Feb. 19 AAPI Victory Fund news release.
In January, the AAPI Victory Fund endorsed Joe Biden as the best candidate to defeat Trump and lead the country, it said.
AAPI voters are one of the fastest growing groups in Nevada. The population increased 167 percent to 334,763 since 2000. Today there are 202,091 eligible AAPI voters, representing 11 percent of the electorate in Nevada, according to the news release.
With the Nevada Caucus set for Feb. 22, early voting is near 70,000. In comparison, on caucus day 2016, there were 84,000 votes with no early voting, the release notes.
It was reported that AAPIs heavily participated in early voting, including at the Chinatown Plaza site, which included in-language materials, it said.
The AAPI Victory Fund has been, and will continue to, actively work across the nation in battleground states and districts to restore our democracy, the fund added.
