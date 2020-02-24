The AAPI Victory Fund Feb. 14 announced multiple endorsements for various 2020 elections across the country.
The fund has identified its first wave of candidates to endorse in Senate, House and State races heading toward the primary elections, it noted in a news release.
Among those receiving endorsements in U.S. Senate races include Sara Gideon and John Hickenlooper, who are vying for seats in Maine and Colorado, respectively.
Those seeking seats in the House of Representatives include Bobby Bliatout in California’s 22nd Congressional District; Josh Harder in California’s 10th District; Pritesh Gandhi in Texas’ 10th District; Sri Kulkarni in Texas’ 22nd District; Gina Ortiz Jones in Texas’ 23rd District; and Hiral Tipirneni in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.
Nina Ahmad, seeking an auditor seat in Pennsylvania; Ronnie Chatterji, seeking the North Carolina treasurer post; and Roy Cooper, vying for the North Carolina governor’s seat, were those endorsed by the Victory Fund.
The 11 candidates were selected based on their commitment to the AAPI community and their pledges to represent our interests, the news release said.
They are AAPI and/or they represent high AAPI populations. Also, the federal candidates are running for Senate and House seats that are currently held by Republicans, it said.
“Republicans have vacated their role in the Legislative Branch by refusing to hold President Trump accountable for his actions,” said Shekar Narasimhan, Indian American chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund. “We must oppose McConnell by taking back the Senate and maintain our Democratic majority in the House! Equally important are the state races where elected officials play a key role in redistricting and ensuring full access to the ballot in our country. We encourage the AAPI community nationwide to support these candidates to restore our democracy.”
The AAPI Victory Fund has been and will continue to actively work across the nation in battleground states and districts to restore democracy, the release said.
