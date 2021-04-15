AAPI Victory Fund, the largest network of Asian American and Pacific Islander Americans activists in the country, April 13 announced that in the wake of increased hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and the rise of electoral power that the AAPI community possesses, it has rebranded its c4 entity as the AAPI Victory Alliance.
The AAPI Victory Alliance will replace AAPI Progressive Action and will look to harness the momentum of the AAPI community coming off of the 2020 election, create policies that have a tangible, positive impact on AAPI communities, and fight back against hate and disinformation currently plaguing AAPI communities, it said in a news release.
The AAPI Victory Alliance’s mission is “to build Asian American and Pacific Islander political power across the country by providing education on progressive issues; creating and advocating for policies that affect our communities; and building alliances with organizations to help AAPIs exert their power and be the margin of victory at the local, state, and national levels,” according to the release.
Additionally, the alliance will work with legislators at the federal and state levels to move and implement policies that benefit our AAPI communities from an AAPI lens; continue to build in this space and to work closely with elected officials, grassroots organizations, and other groups working on behalf of AAPIs and other BIPOC groups; harness the electoral gains and increased participation of AAPI voters to build grassroots support of more AAPI candidates and elected officials across the country; continue the work of organizing and promoting awareness and action for progressive AAPI causes; and elevate nuanced views on a broad area of topics that AAPI communities care about.
The news release adds that within the alliance will be the formation of the first-ever AAPI thinktank.
The thinktank will promote data disaggregation and combating misinformation to and about AAPI communities; work on policy proposals to improve hate crime reporting and response, such as the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, as well as address the racism and ignorance that create an environment conducive to these acts of violence; ensure everyday Americans understand the diversity within our AAPI communities; focus on policy to reflect the four crises in America today: COVID-19, racial justice, economic inequality and climate.
“I am excited to announce the creation of the AAPI Victory Alliance and the first-ever AAPI think tank housed within the Alliance,” alliance executive director Varun Nikore said in a statement.
“This is a game-changer for AAPI communities across the country and our chance to harness the growing electoral power that AAPI people possess. With the rise of anti-Asian hate and the need for increased AAPI advocacy, the AAPI Victory Alliance will fight for all AAPI communities and ensure that we have a seat at the table when it comes to making the tough decisions,” Nikore added.
