The AAPI Victory Fund will host its first national Community Action Summit Sept. 8 at the Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., featuring several of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates. Though the full list of presidential attendees is still under embargo, Shekar Narasimhan, Indian American chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, hinted to India-West: “I fully expect all three of the Asian American candidates to show up.” (AAPI Victory Fund photo)