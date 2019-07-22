The Asian American Victory Fund will host its first national Community Action Summit Sept. 8 at the Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., featuring several of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates.
Though the full list of presidential attendees is still under embargo, Indian American political activist Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the AAPI Victory Fund, hinted to India-West: “I fully expect all three of the Asian American candidates to show up.”
“We want to be a vote bank, not a money bank,” he said.
“This is going to be a game changer,” AAPI Victory Fund president Varun Nikore, told India-West. “Nothing like this has ever remotely been done before.”
The 3,000-seat capacity Segerstrom Center is in Orange County, long a solidly Republican region. But Orange County turned blue in 2018: four Democrats flipped Republican-held House seats. The election was also a watershed moment for the Indian American community: Anaheim elected its first Sikh mayor, Harry Sidhu; Irvine elected its first Muslim city councilwoman Farrah Khan; and La Palma too got an Indian American council member: Nitesh Patel (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XSIrZC).
The three Asian Americans in the crowded field of Democratic contenders — which last week gained billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and lost Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., — include Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the daughter of the late Indian American cancer researcher Shymala Gopalan; Hindu American Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who received the lion’s share of donations from the Indian American community during the first Federal Election Commission quarter for 2019 (see previous India-West story: https://bit.ly/2UUuhWh); and venture capitalist Andrew Yang.
A July 16 CNN poll showed Harris tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, for second place, behind front runner former Vice President Joe Biden. A Quinnipiac University poll released the following day showed Harris leading the race by two points over Biden. Yang polled at 0 percent, while Gabbard polled at 1 percent.
Harris has not received an endorsement from the AAPI Victory Fund. Narasimhan said the Fund does not make endorsements simply because the candidate is Asian American.
Nikore noted that the Indian American community is “very curious” about Harris. He urged the candidate to “tell her immigrant story and her Indian American story.”
On the campaign trail, Harris has largely shied away from sharing her Indian American heritage.
The national Community Action Summit aims to engage the large bloc of Asian American voters, who could be key determinants in the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.
According to the November 2018 Current Population Survey — a monthly survey of about 60,000 U.S. households conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau for the Bureau of Labor Statistics — 15 million Asian Americans are U.S. citizens. Less than 38 percent are registered to vote, and only 29 percent reported voting in the last election.
Interestingly, a higher percentage of older Asian American citizens reported that they had voted: almost 50 percent of those 65 or older were registered to vote, and almost 39 percent reported they had voted.
Younger Asian Americans participated in fewer numbers in the November 2018 election: less than 30 percent of voters ages 18 to 44 had
registered and about 21 percent actually voted.
Nikore told India-West that — though the numbers were low — they represent “a record level of youth engagement. We have not seen that level of engagement previously.” He added that 65 percent of Asian American households are multi-generational: young voters could play a critical role in encouraging the entire family to vote.
Asian American voter participation in California is especially crucial, said Narasimhan, noting that, for the first time, the state will participate in the March 3, 2020 “Super Tuesday,” primary, predicted to be a game changer for the presidential race; 4.1 million eligible AAPI voters reside in California.
“No candidate can get through the primary without doing well in California,” said Nikore, predicting that none of the contenders would do well without significant Asian American support.
“It is a critical voter bloc,” he said.
AAPI Victory Fund’s national Community Action Summit will feature 25 minutes with each presidential candidate attending the event. The Q&A will be moderated by prominent Asian American print and broadcast reporters who have not yet been announced. Last month, the AAPI Victory Fund released a statement that bemoaned the lack of Asian American moderators during the first presidential debates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.