JONESBORO, Arkansas — Abhijit Bhattacharyya, a leader in the state in the cutting-edge areas of smart materials and thin films, was named the inaugural dean for the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University Feb. 13.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced the Indian American educator’s appointment, which will begin July 1. The newly re-organized college blends together three engineering specialties and was launched in 2018.
“Hiring someone with Dr. Bhattacharyya’s impeccable record as our inaugural dean of the new college was the logical next step,” said Damphousse, adding that the re-organized college was poised to serve the needs of local industry. “I am excited to serve alongside Abhijit in the coming years,” she said.
“I consider it a very humbling moment and an incredible privilege to begin my service at A-State as the inaugural dean of the newly minted College of Engineering and Computer Science,” Bhattacharyya said. “We will take full advantage of the birth of the new college at a time when manufacturing and industrial activity in the upper Delta region are on a growth streak,” he said.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the college and its champions — the entire A-State community as well as external community members including industry leaders — to deliver on the workforce needs and add to the economic vitality of Jonesboro and the upper Delta region,” said Bhattacharya.
Previously, Bhattacharyya served as the interim vice provost for research and dean of the graduate school at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Bhattacharyya also managed the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, the Office of Research Compliance, the TechLaunch Office, and the Machine and Electronics Shop of UA Little Rock, as well as the Center for Integrative Nanotechnology Sciences and the Emerging Analytics Center.
According to a press release, Bhattacharyya’s areas of research specialty are the emerging fields of smart materials and thin films, with numerous journal articles and peer-reviewed conference papers in the field. He has received national-level funding for projects, including NASA, DARPA and NSF-EPSCOR. His research also includes work in composite materials, shape memory alloys, piezoelectric materials, thin films, microfluidics and hydrogen storage. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers named him an ASME Fellow in November 2014.
Bhattacharya earned his doctorate at Rutgers University in mechanical and aerospace engineering, and also received his master’s degree in mechanics and materials science there. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur.
He and his wife Sudeepa Bhattacharyya, have two children: Trisha, a senior at UC Berkeley majoring in mechanical engineering, and Isha, who is in seventh grade.
