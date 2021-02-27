Abhilasha Rathi has been named the new president of the Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America, making her only the second woman president since the organization was created in 1983.
As general secretary for the past four years, the Indian American – a member of the New England chapter in Boston, Massachusetts – worked with president Vikas Bhutada in setting up and maintaining various communication channels so chapter leaders could collaborate with each other easily, according to a press release.
“She used her tech expertise to spearhead systematic procedures that helped everyone be on the same page and actively worked with the digital team. These experiences have helped her develop a personal rapport with members of the different chapters that will serve her well in the coming years,” it said.
Her list of goals for her term as president include greater engagement with seniors, more participation by the Rajasthani Abroad Youth Samaj, celebrating festivals like Teej and Gangaur, strengthening current initiatives such as interest free loans to deserving students, matrimonial alliances, providing guidance to entrepreneurs, the women’s wing (Sakhi) and philanthropic efforts like food drives and walks to support causes, added the press release.
Rathi, a software quality engineering manager at CVS Health, also plans to roll out a professional networking group to connect the youth of the community.
The 4,000-plus-member organization was created to preserve the community’s culture and traditions and to connect the Maheshwari community living in the U.S. and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.