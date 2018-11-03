NORWALK, Calif. — More than 550 people attended the Diwali celebration organized by the Gujarati Society of Southern California at the Sanatan Dharma Temple here Oct. 28, with singer Maya Deepak headlining the program.
The event began with the rendering of the Gayatri Mantra by Lawni Roy. A trained classical singer and a native of Assam, Roy mesmerized the audience with her melodious renditions of songs like “Dil Hun Hun Kare” from “Rudaali” and “Dekha Ek Khwab” from “Silsila.” Her exit brought in local singer Ketan Sharma, who rendered several Kishore Kumar hits like “Sama Hain Suhana” and “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.”
Anis Chandani delivered skillful melodies on the guitar, flutes and melodica and also interacted with the spectators with equal flair.
These melodies gave way to a shift in mood with Rashmi Shah’s gentle alaap leading to the ever-popular Manna Dey’s “Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen” and Aziz Naza’s “Chadtaa Suraj Dheere Dheere Chadtaa Hain Dhal Jayega.”
Rupesh Kotecha played the tabla lending an important base to all the songs.
With the audience now energized, Jawahar Shah, Indian American secretary of GSSC, introduced the star of the evening, Maya Deepak, who comes from the town of Kadi in Mehsana district in Gujarat. A trained singer in Hindustani classical vocal, Deepak has a lot of jingles, Gujarati television serials and music CD’s to her credit. She has also performed at the Royal Albert Hall and the British Parliament on the occasion of Diwali.
A true performer and an entertainer, she began with some sher-o-shayri in Gujarati and Hindi. In her melodious voice, she later crooned Avinash Vyas’s popular “He Maari Veni Maa Chaar Chhar Phool” and “Chelaji Re Mare Hatu Patan Thi Patoda Mongha Lavjo.”
Deepak divided her time on Hindi songs based off certain Ragas. She started with Raga Pahadi and performed songs like “Isharo Isharo Mein” from “Kashmir Ki Kali” to “Jo Vaada Kiya Vo Nibhana Padega.”
The evening proceeded with more beautiful melodies such as these from classics as “Shor,” “Dost,” and “Nagin,” among others, stretching the two-hour program to four hours.
Shuttling between his instruments with ease, Chandani went on to deliver a strong performance on “Ek Chatur Naar,” singing in the voice of Kishore Kumar, Mehmood and Manna Dey.
For a program of this nature, the team of GSSC came together under the leadership of its president Bhikhubhai Patel, vice president Pramod Mistry, treasurer G.J. Zala, secretary Jawahar Shah, and joint secretary Hema Chauhan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.